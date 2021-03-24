Life is a wild ride, so you need a good...bank?

Life is a weird and sometimes wild journey, especially as depicted in this new campaign for Australian bank Westpac by DDB Sydney.

The film blends the work of four "up-and-coming" directors, Stefan Hunt, Danny Cohen, Shelly Lauman and Billie Pleffer, working under the guidance of Lion director, Garth Davis. The result is a fast-moving mix of styles, from simple to surreal, presented in a melange of formats, including animation and SFX. Overall it succeeds in building up a picture of the ups and downs of life on this planet.

The work aims, according to the agency, to have a broad appeal and create a closer connection with younger Australians, thanks to a bolder colour pallete, animation, and new tone of voice. The national campaign includes TV, print, digital, out of home and social.

Ad Nut appreciates the nice visuals but is less convinced that the tagline, 'That's why we help', is a great one. It seems a bit meh—unlikely to make any lasting impression. Of course, any tagline needs to be embedded through repetition and tied to a really good service offering to really make a difference, so time will tell.

CREDITS

Creative: DDB Sydney

Production: Exit Films

Edit: The Editors

Postproduction: ALT VFX

Sound: Sonar

Music Supervision: Level Two

Media: Spark Foundry

PR: Finchco Agency

Design: Interbrand