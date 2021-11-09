Let's roll with Larry, the coolest giant puffball in town

You're going to start the video above. You're going to say WTF? Then you're going to decide to roll with it. Because you're going to love Larry, a friendly rolling puff of yellow fluff.

Larry is so chill that even having his face repeatedly smash into the ground can't slow his roll as he cruises through the neighborhood freestyling to the tune (but thankfully not all the lyrics) of Digital Underground’s 'Humpty Dance'.

The campaign comes from creative agency Bear Meets Eagle On Fire, and introduces a new month-by-month car-insurance brand from Australian insurer IAG. That new brand's name? You might guess it has something to do with rolling, and you'd be right: It's ROLLiN'.

In addition to the 60-second ad above, directed by Andreas Nilsson at Revolver, the campaign also features some rolling DOOH ads:





Bear Meets Eagle On Fire collaborated with Rotterdam-based typography designers Studio Dumbar on the brand's typography. Initiative is the media agency.

