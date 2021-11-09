Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
17 hours ago

Let's roll with Larry, the coolest giant puffball in town

IAG rolls out a new car-insurance brand by rolling out a roly-poly, mellow-yellow, friendly fellow, in a campaign by Bear Meets Eagle on Fire.

You're going to start the video above. You're going to say WTF? Then you're going to decide to roll with it. Because you're going to love Larry, a friendly rolling puff of yellow fluff.

Larry is so chill that even having his face repeatedly smash into the ground can't slow his roll as he cruises through the neighborhood freestyling to the tune (but thankfully not all the lyrics) of Digital Underground’s 'Humpty Dance'. 

The campaign comes from creative agency Bear Meets Eagle On Fire, and introduces a new month-by-month car-insurance brand from Australian insurer IAG. That new brand's name? You might guess it has something to do with rolling, and you'd be right: It's ROLLiN'.

In addition to the 60-second ad above, directed by Andreas Nilsson at Revolver, the campaign also features some rolling DOOH ads:


 

Bear Meets Eagle On Fire collaborated with Rotterdam-based typography designers Studio Dumbar on the brand's typography. Initiative is the media agency.

CREDITS

Client: IAG
Chief Marketing Officer: Brent Smart
 EM, ROLLiN’ Marketing: Caroline Hugall 
EM, ROLLiN’: Brendan Grffith 
EM, Content & Customer Engagement: Zara Curtis
 Marketing Manager, ROLLiN’: Anna Rallos
 Integrated Comms Specialist, ROLLiN’: Jay Patel
 Communications Planning Lead: Tom Dodd 
Media Specialist: Ashleigh Vogel 
Customer and Operations Manager: Hiba Kalache 
Digital Marketing Specialist: Amy Gyurasits 
1:1 Specialist: Swati Bhardwaj 
Search & Performance Specialist: Brett Bennell 
Social Media Specialist: Aleksia Dobrich 
Principal, Creative and Content Development: Simeon Bartholomew

Creative Studio: Bear Meets Eagle On Fire

Media: Initiative
Managing Director: Sam Geer 
Chief Strategy Officer: Chris Colts 
Client Advice and Management Director: Ali Bongailas
Partnerships Director: Jessica Scott

Digital Media: Reprise
National Agency Lead: Paula Lopes
 National Content Partnership Lead: Evan Porteus
Strategy Director: Clare Gill 
Senior Digital Executive: Josh Clayton 
Head of Experience: Javier Dominguez

Film Production: Revolver
Director: Andreas Nilsson 
Managing Director/ Executive Producer: Michael Ritchie
Executive Producer / Partner: Pip Smart 
Producer: Alex Kember
 DOP: Lachlan Milne
 Production Design: Sherree Phillips 
Casting: Citizen Jane

Model Makers: Odd Studio
Model Maker:  Adam Johansen
Puppeteer: Damien Martin
Puppeteer: Gavin Kyle
Puppeteer: Luke Brown

Post Production
Animation and VFX: Charlotte Plowman @ Blockhead
Editor: Alexandre de Franceschi
 Colourist: Ben Eagleton 
VFX Supervisor: Karen Fabler

Sound: Rumble Studios
Sound Designer: Tone Aston 
Sound EP: Michael Gie
 Music Supervision: Anton @ Trailer Media

Type and Motion Design: Studio Dumbar

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

