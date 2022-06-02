Inkbox shows why semi-permanent tattoos are perfect for evolving identities

Tattoos are one way for people to express themselves — but not everyone is ready to commit to something so permanent.

In its first campaign for temporary tattoo company Inkbox, Forsman & Bodenfors tapped into Gen Z’s embrace of fluid identities to show how semi-permanent ink might be the answer.

The “Big Ink Energy” campaign includes a nearly three-minute film featuring one of today’s most-streamed TikTokers, Remi Wolf. Set to her track “Quiet on the Set,” the film follows Wolf and her friends as they try on clothes, put on semi-permanent tattoos and explore their identities out in the world.

Christina Falzano, managing director at F&B, said: “Our top priority with this campaign was to be true to what matters to young people. We know that their worlds and identities are ever-changing. Big Ink Energy is all about feeling like the main character of your story, the star of your own music video.”

Inkbox and F&B decided to explore the topic of identity because Generation Z “puts authenticity at the forefront” of cultural norms and personal identity, Falzano said.

“Experimentation is a rite of passage — one that is fundamental to figuring yourself out,” she continued. “Inkbox tattoos allow for another method of expression. We see this less as someone on the journey to find their ‘forever identity’ and instead are encouraging people to express different parts of themselves loudly and with confidence.”

The campaign will run until August 15, with the video available on Inkbox.com as well as its social channels. The campaign includes out of home media, streaming ads on TV and audio and will also appear on Twitch.