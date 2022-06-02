News The Work
Shawn Paul Wood
8 hours ago

Inkbox shows why semi-permanent tattoos are perfect for evolving identities

The semi-permanent tattoo brand created a film with Forsman & Bodenfors that shows young people expressing themselves while acknowledging their evolving identities

Tattoos are one way for people to express themselves — but not everyone is ready to commit to something so permanent. 

In its first campaign for temporary tattoo company Inkbox, Forsman & Bodenfors tapped into Gen Z’s embrace of fluid identities to show how semi-permanent ink might be the answer. 

The “Big Ink Energy” campaign includes a nearly three-minute film featuring one of today’s most-streamed TikTokers, Remi Wolf. Set to her track “Quiet on the Set,” the film follows Wolf and her friends as they try on clothes, put on semi-permanent tattoos and explore their identities out in the world. 

Christina Falzano, managing director at F&B, said: “Our top priority with this campaign was to be true to what matters to young people. We know that their worlds and identities are ever-changing. Big Ink Energy is all about feeling like the main character of your story, the star of your own music video.”

Inkbox and F&B decided to explore the topic of identity because Generation Z “puts authenticity at the forefront” of cultural norms and personal identity, Falzano said. 

“Experimentation is a rite of passage — one that is fundamental to figuring yourself out,” she continued. “Inkbox tattoos allow for another method of expression. We see this less as someone on the journey to find their ‘forever identity’ and instead are encouraging people to express different parts of themselves loudly and with confidence.”

The campaign will run until August 15, with the video available on Inkbox.com as well as its social channels. The campaign includes out of home media, streaming ads on TV and audio and will also appear on Twitch.

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Audi and M&C Saatchi accused of plagiarism in new ad

1 Audi and M&C Saatchi accused of plagiarism in new ad

Unilever's Samir Singh: Sustainability shouldn't burden consumers with guilt or expense

2 Unilever's Samir Singh: Sustainability shouldn't burden consumers with guilt

Behind Sprite’s first-ever global rebrand

3 Behind Sprite’s first-ever global rebrand

Into the Metaverse: WPP & Meta bring together industry leaders to navigate a journey into a new world

4 Into the Metaverse: WPP & Meta bring together industry leaders to navigate a journey into a new world

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

5 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

'People want to do more than shop online': Shopee's head of marketing

6 'People want to do more than shop online': Shopee's head of marketing

Heineken sends RFI to creative agencies

7 Heineken sends RFI to creative agencies

Women Leading Change Awards 2022: Winners revealed

8 Women Leading Change Awards 2022: Winners revealed

Should all brands rush to enter the metaverse?

9 Should all brands rush to enter the metaverse?

‘Into the Chinaverse’: Looking ahead at China’s metaverse roadmap

10 ‘Into the Chinaverse’: Looking ahead at China’s metaverse roadmap

Related Articles

Announcing Campaign360 2021: Evolving identity
Advertising
Dec 17, 2020
Staff

Announcing Campaign360 2021: Evolving identity

Just Published

Brainlabs goes for global growth with strategy change
Digital
1 hour ago
Shauna Lewis

Brainlabs goes for global growth with strategy change

APAC a firm part of chief executive Daniel Gilbert's plans for the future, following the agency's deal to buy Fanbytes.

Finn Partners, fischerAppelt, SPRG and Adfactors PR launch four-year scholarship program
PR
8 hours ago
Diana Bradley

Finn Partners, fischerAppelt, SPRG and Adfactors PR ...

The goal of the Future Communicator Foundation Scholarship program is to advance comms skills around social justice.

Advertising v blagvertising
Advertising
8 hours ago
Dave Trott

Advertising v blagvertising

Away from the bells and whistles, advertising needs to be about trusting consumers with facts and asking them to work it out a reasonable conclusion for themselves.

IAB Tech Lab launches platform to centralise privacy and consent signals
Digital
8 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

IAB Tech Lab launches platform to centralise ...

Global privacy platform designed to help the ad industry navigate evolving privacy laws and platform changes across countries.