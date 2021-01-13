In 20 seconds, these films deliver a movie spoof, an etiquette reminder and a health message

Leo Burnett has made a series of short films (above and below), which will be played before films in Thai cinemas owned by Major Cineplex.

In 20 seconds, the films are trying to achieve three objectives:

Encourage people to turn off their phone and enjoy the film.

Deliver a health message for the Thai Health Promotion Foundation.

Be funny by alluding to a familiar film or genre.

Thus, we see King Kong getting turned off by his love interest's smoking habit, a couple of dudes getting some exercise while fleeing from a zombie, and a man's liver ejecting itself from his body—in the style of the chest-burster scene in Alien—because he drinks too much.

(Yes, you read that last part right. And yes, Ad Nut advises the squeamish to consider giving that one a miss.)

The films are admirably economical and amusing, in no small part because it's fun trying to figure out what the heck is going on. On the other hand, decoding it all in 20 seconds seems like a lot to expect of distracted moviegoers who are just settling in and juggling their popcorn—not to mention that many will be attending the cinema for the first time in many months and may find themselves overcome with emotion just from that return to normalcy.

But perhaps movie audiences are more adept at parsing odd goings on than Ad Nut is giving them credit for. What do you think?



CREDITS

Clients: Major Cineplex Group and Thai Health Promotion Foundation

Agency: The Leo Burnett Group Thailand

Chief Creative Officer: Sompat Trisadikun

Creative Director: Piti Pongrakananon

Copywriter: Vachira Pashekrepapon, Patipan Srilapan

Art Director: Kroekkiat Chanthakitnukul, Bunyawee Thanyapitak, Sompat Trisadikun

Account Management Director: Tida Vibulvanich

Account Director: Kanitta Chartpong

Account Executive: Maythavee Jariyanoppanan

Agency Producer: Sarawut Lertkittipaporn

Production Company: Mum films

Film Director: Suthon Petchsuwan

Production Producer: Nara Montrekul Na Ayudhya

Cinematographer/D.O.P: Teerawat Thitikornwanich