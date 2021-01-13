In 20 seconds, these films deliver a movie spoof, an etiquette reminder and a health message

Leo Burnett has made a series of short films (above and below), which will be played before films in Thai cinemas owned by Major Cineplex.
In 20 seconds, the films are trying to achieve three objectives:
- Encourage people to turn off their phone and enjoy the film.
- Deliver a health message for the Thai Health Promotion Foundation.
- Be funny by alluding to a familiar film or genre.
Thus, we see King Kong getting turned off by his love interest's smoking habit, a couple of dudes getting some exercise while fleeing from a zombie, and a man's liver ejecting itself from his body—in the style of the chest-burster scene in Alien—because he drinks too much.
(Yes, you read that last part right. And yes, Ad Nut advises the squeamish to consider giving that one a miss.)
The films are admirably economical and amusing, in no small part because it's fun trying to figure out what the heck is going on. On the other hand, decoding it all in 20 seconds seems like a lot to expect of distracted moviegoers who are just settling in and juggling their popcorn—not to mention that many will be attending the cinema for the first time in many months and may find themselves overcome with emotion just from that return to normalcy.
But perhaps movie audiences are more adept at parsing odd goings on than Ad Nut is giving them credit for. What do you think?
CREDITS
Clients: Major Cineplex Group and Thai Health Promotion Foundation
Agency: The Leo Burnett Group Thailand
Chief Creative Officer: Sompat Trisadikun
Creative Director: Piti Pongrakananon
Copywriter: Vachira Pashekrepapon, Patipan Srilapan
Art Director: Kroekkiat Chanthakitnukul, Bunyawee Thanyapitak, Sompat Trisadikun
Account Management Director: Tida Vibulvanich
Account Director: Kanitta Chartpong
Account Executive: Maythavee Jariyanoppanan
Agency Producer: Sarawut Lertkittipaporn
Production Company: Mum films
Film Director: Suthon Petchsuwan
Production Producer: Nara Montrekul Na Ayudhya
Cinematographer/D.O.P: Teerawat Thitikornwanich
