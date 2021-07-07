Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
1 day ago

If a bull shits in an ad, does anyone hear the brand message?

If revulsion is a good branding strategy, then a graphic new spot for cryptocurrency investing app Cabital, by TBWA Singapore, is completely brilliant.

ATTENTION: Please read on before watching the above video.

If you do not want to see a closeup shot of literal bullshit emerging from the literal rear end of a literal bull and plopping to the ground where it forms a literal steaming pile (along with disgusting and accurate sound effects) then Ad Nut begs you not to press play on the above ad.

If, after reading that description, you do want to see and hear all that, and you willingly choose to watch the spot—which is for a cryptocurrency investing app called Cabital and comes to us from TBWA Singapore—then Ad Nut is worried about you.

Ad Nut had to watch the spot out of professional duty, but is giving you the power to make your own choice. You're welcome.

Yes, it is revolting, but it makes sense for the message the brand wants to convey, and Ad Nut can't help but admire the all-in approach. It's incredible that the client signed off on this concept, and incredible that the director, Lizzy Bailey of 13&CO Australia, took it pretty much as far as it could be taken without it becoming an educational video for veterinary students.

You have to respect that, even if you might reasonably question whether it's wise to associate a brand with something so thoroughly disgusting.

Ad Nut is glad that the work will be airing on social channels in Europe, which means none of us here in Asia will come across it by accident. 

Ad Nut also wonders whether one can hire a bull that shits on demand, or whether the crew had to wait around for the animal to feel the call of nature, or whether in fact some special effect was employed. Ad Nut will deploy a minion to find out and report back here if an answer is forthcoming.

Update: TBWA declined to answer the above question directly. Asheen Naidu, global creative director, said:

We think causing a bit of a shit stir now and then is always good. After all, we are The Disruption Company. And as for how we collected the BS... we just started spewing confusing crypto jargon at Pedro the Bull and, voila...

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

