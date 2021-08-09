The Work
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

HSBC's PayMe ropes in Mirror's Keung To for Hong Kong's Wallet campaign

Developed with Ogilvy, the campaign shows the singer in PayMeow cat ears, singing the PayMe song and dancing with PayMeow, the brand's feline mascot.

Keung To, a member of the popular band Mirror has teamed up with HSBC’s PayMe for its new “Hong Kong’s Wallet” campaign. Developed with Ogilvy, the campaign is centred around a music video showing Keung To in PayMeow cat ears, singing the PayMe song and dancing with PayMeow (PayMe’s feline mascot) and his group of dancers.

The song champions the PayMe message “dine-shop-play anywhere, anytime.” According to Ogilvy, The campaign wants to educate customers about how the e-wallet not only lets people pay friends and family, but can also be used for payments with their expanding network of merchants.

A series of print and social executions accompany the music video, directing people to ‘PayMeow Spin and Win’ – the in-app game giving users a chance to receive rewards of up to HK$500 in their PayMe wallet and other exciting prizes when they spend HK$100 or more at PayMe for business merchants. There is also a PayMeow dance challenge on Instagram with special giveaways signed by Keung To.

PayMe has over 2.5 million users, over half of whom are teens and young adults aged below 40, who make instant payment to their friends and family and pay bills at restaurants and shops. Its person-to-merchant (P2M) payment solution PayMe for Business saw close to 85% growth in number of transactions in the first quarter of 2021 as it continues to expand the citywide merchant network.

The campaign will run until 30 September.

CREDITS

Client:

PayMe by HSBC
Head of Marketing, CX and Design: Jaslin Goh
Project Team: Rhianna Richards, Sarah Mah, Sonia Li, Kirsten McLennan, Ariane Fong, Anthea Chan, Charis Kan, Kay Lam, Angie Yau

Creative Agency:

Ogilvy Hong Kong
Executive Creative Director: John Koay, Matthew Nisbet
Group Creative Director: Buji Ng
Associate Creative Director: Chevy Ho, Momoko Yiu
Senior Copywriter & Lyricist: Kerwin Choy
Art Director: Wayne Tang, Yanny Cheng
Social Team: Jason Fashade, Ivy Ching, Vickie Lam
Agency Producer: Grace Chung
Account Management: Connie Ho, Cheryl Wan, Bonnie Cheung
Film Director: Frank Look - Honne Creates
Photographer: Leeman – Honne Creates
Producer: Gypsy Lam – Honne Creates
Music Composer: Chan Kwong-wing - Click Music, Hong Kong
Post-Production: The Farm
Media Agency: PHD
 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

1 Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

2 Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

3 Women to Watch 2021: Final deadline extended by one week

Marriott International staggers global campaign release in APAC

4 Staging a comeback

McCann rearranges leadership across multiple continents

5 McCann rearranges leadership across multiple continents

WPP hikes staff bonuses after GroupM fuels H1 growth

6 WPP hikes staff bonuses after GroupM fuels H1 growth

Amazon Prime reimagines Rapunzel and Cleopatra for global brand campaign

7 Amazon Prime reimagines Rapunzel and Cleopatra for global brand campaign

Meet the startup helping Nestlé, Nike and Unilever unite programmatic and purpose

8 Meet the startup helping Nestlé, Nike and Unilever unite programmatic and purpose

M&C Saatchi develops first regional hub in Southeast Asia

9 M&C Saatchi develops first regional hub in Southeast Asia

Manulife CMO eyes agency consolidation to drive better creative output

10 Manulife CMO eyes agency consolidation to improve creative

Related Articles

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Suresh Balaji, HSBC
Marketing
Jun 17, 2021
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Suresh Balaji, HSBC

Brand Health Check: HSBC seeks currency in a time of flux
Marketing
Sep 23, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Brand Health Check: HSBC seeks currency in a time ...

MRM brings on Ogilvy’s Ed Kim to head up commerce division
Advertising
Jul 30, 2021
Alison Weissbrot

MRM brings on Ogilvy’s Ed Kim to head up commerce ...

WPP AUNZ's OPR rebrands to Ogilvy PR
PR
Aug 3, 2021
Staff Reporters

WPP AUNZ's OPR rebrands to Ogilvy PR

Just Published

What your microwave knows about you: IOT data in marketing
Digital
4 hours ago
Matthew Miller

What your microwave knows about you: IOT data in ...

While the internet of things has so far failed to revolutionise marketing, a recently revealed service from Dentsu is using data from Sharp appliances to harvest consumer insights and tailor digital advertising.

Global forecast: The future of brick-and-mortar retail
Marketing
4 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Global forecast: The future of brick-and-mortar retail

EXCLUSIVE RESEARCH: Campaign explores the fate of brick-and-mortar retail following the pandemic-related ecommerce boom.

Consumers demand action over empty sustainability promises from brands
News
4 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Consumers demand action over empty sustainability ...

BBC News study finds that consumers are becoming particular about brands' sustainability credentials and are willing to pay a premium for those whose actions match their words.

TikTok tips: How to optimise creative, ad formats and volume
Advertising
5 hours ago
Suki Lin

TikTok tips: How to optimise creative, ad formats ...

A senior director at Nativex, an app marketing platform which has a TikTok ad solution, provides advice on how to master the creative process on the popular video app.