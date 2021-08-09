HSBC's PayMe ropes in Mirror's Keung To for Hong Kong's Wallet campaign

Keung To, a member of the popular band Mirror has teamed up with HSBC’s PayMe for its new “Hong Kong’s Wallet” campaign. Developed with Ogilvy, the campaign is centred around a music video showing Keung To in PayMeow cat ears, singing the PayMe song and dancing with PayMeow (PayMe’s feline mascot) and his group of dancers.

The song champions the PayMe message “dine-shop-play anywhere, anytime.” According to Ogilvy, The campaign wants to educate customers about how the e-wallet not only lets people pay friends and family, but can also be used for payments with their expanding network of merchants.

A series of print and social executions accompany the music video, directing people to ‘PayMeow Spin and Win’ – the in-app game giving users a chance to receive rewards of up to HK$500 in their PayMe wallet and other exciting prizes when they spend HK$100 or more at PayMe for business merchants. There is also a PayMeow dance challenge on Instagram with special giveaways signed by Keung To.

PayMe has over 2.5 million users, over half of whom are teens and young adults aged below 40, who make instant payment to their friends and family and pay bills at restaurants and shops. Its person-to-merchant (P2M) payment solution PayMe for Business saw close to 85% growth in number of transactions in the first quarter of 2021 as it continues to expand the citywide merchant network.

The campaign will run until 30 September.

