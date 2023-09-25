Hot Wheels teaches kids to embrace failure

Hot Wheels is leaning into the trial and error most kids must undertake before earning the satisfaction of seeing their mini muscle car do a loop-de-loop on a bright orange track.

The Mattel brand’s new campaign Challenge Accepted is all about teaching kids to embrace the experimentation, failure and growth that comes from a Hot Wheels playset.

The campaign’s launch film, called “Try, Fail, Repeat, Grow,” takes viewers into the home of a young boy growing frustrated as his sports cars, trucks and low-riders fling across the room, unable to stay on the track he’s created. After enough attempts, he reconfigures the track in a way that enables his car to stick the landing.

The young man then takes his lessons to the skate park, where he presumably learns to skate through failure and perseverance.

Hot Wheels created a webpage dedicated to Challenge Accepted on Monday. BBH USA led strategy, creative and production while Weber Shandwick provided PR support.