Home-loan company promotes product on matchmaking show

A cheeky series of ads by Aussie indie The Royals for Athena Home Loans showcases amusing wordplay and the live-audience TV stereotypes we love.

Australian home-loan lender Athena, with independent agency The Royals, has launched a series of TVC spots in the style of a live-audience matchmaking show called ‘Take Me Home Loan’.

A contestant on the show must choose between Athena and a representative from an unnamed bank—the bank's name is hilariously censored in the ad to mimic the way a profane word would be bleeped out.

As the two list benefits to one-up each other, some clever wordplay is peppered through the spots, particularly a part about “being tied up” in a relationship and being a “home loan wrecker”. Ad Nut may rarely talk about actors’ performances, but in this case, delivery and comedic timing play a role in the general funniness of the ad. The one small gripe Ad Nut has is that Ad Nut wished Athena’s character had as many punchy lines as the smarmy contestant next to her, rather than simply rattling off product benefits.

CREDITS

Client: Athena Home Loans
Creative Company: The Royals
Production Company: Rabbit
Director: Al Morrow
Producer: Marcus Butler
Offline Editor: Gabe Dowrick
Post Production: White Chocolate
Sound Design: Liam Annert, Rumble

