Heinz ABC extols the virtues of 'mom-made' meals in Indonesian Ramadan campaign

This is a traditional-style film for PT Heinz ABC Indonesia, makers of popular kitchen staple ABC sauce, celebrating the virtues of family, community and togetherness during Ramadan.

Created by Leo Burnett Indonesia, the film supports a wider initiative from a community of 800 mothers to provide 125,000 'mom-made' meals for Sahur and Iftar. The meals are distributed via food vans and distribution points across 125 distribution points in Indonesia to various vulnerable groups in society who may be unable to be together with family.

CREDITS

