Evolving strategies for the new path to purchase

This session was broadcast during Spikes Asia X Campaign at 3 pm on February 24, 2021.

Asia Pacific has varying levels of digital maturity, but shifting consumer behaviour in the last 12 months has meant marketers everywhere have had to re-strategise and accelerate digital transformation. Consumer POS has evolved but is this change permanent?

In this panel discussion, leading CMOs and experts answer:

What are the ‘new normal’ consumer trends that are here to stay?

The pandemic has given rise to a mobile-first world order. How important is the mobile app economy going to be for brands in the future?

How do brands who do not own an app straddle this development?

Speakers

Rishi Bedi, Vice President SEA, Korea & Japan, InMobi

Jessica Goodfellow, Deputy Editor & Technology Lead, Campaign Asia-Pacific

Dhiren Amin, CMO Asia, Kraft Heinz

Lyubomir Minkov, SVP Marketing, NTUC Enterprise

Pankaj Batra, Vice President & Chief Brand Officer APAC, Pizza Hut

See all our Spikes Asia X Campaign coverage: