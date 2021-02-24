Evolving strategies for the new path to purchase

This session was broadcast during Spikes Asia X Campaign at 3 pm on February 24, 2021.
Asia Pacific has varying levels of digital maturity, but shifting consumer behaviour in the last 12 months has meant marketers everywhere have had to re-strategise and accelerate digital transformation. Consumer POS has evolved but is this change permanent?
In this panel discussion, leading CMOs and experts answer:
- What are the ‘new normal’ consumer trends that are here to stay?
- The pandemic has given rise to a mobile-first world order. How important is the mobile app economy going to be for brands in the future?
- How do brands who do not own an app straddle this development?
Speakers
- Rishi Bedi, Vice President SEA, Korea & Japan, InMobi
- Jessica Goodfellow, Deputy Editor & Technology Lead, Campaign Asia-Pacific
- Dhiren Amin, CMO Asia, Kraft Heinz
- Lyubomir Minkov, SVP Marketing, NTUC Enterprise
- Pankaj Batra, Vice President & Chief Brand Officer APAC, Pizza Hut
