Engaging the consumers of tomorrow

This session was broadcast during Spikes Asia X Campaign at 4:05 pm on February 23, 2021.

Consumer habits, needs and wants have dramatically changed over the past 12 months. We’re all online, working remotely and spending more time at home. Access to travel, large gatherings and live entertainment has been stripped away. Mental health, fitness, DIY and baking search trends have sky-rocketed.

Businesses have to keep up with this evolution, as consumers' expect the brands they love to show their empathetic and caring side. Having a clear brand purpose has never been more prevalent in building a meaningful connection with new and existing customers.

So, what are brands doing to engage these audiences today? How have their strategies changed, and what can we expect to see from brands as the world continues to define the new normal. Will brands keep an empathetic tone as part of their overall brand voice, or will there be more pressure on the bottom line?

Don’t underestimate the power of social impact. Build a brand that stands for something

Start with listening - create a conversation that is meaningful & resonates, that adds value.

To build relationships with customers, you need to live and breathe your purpose

Speakers:

Jessica Lee, VP Communications, Alliance to End Plastic Waste, Inc.

Steve Wheen, Founder, Distillery

Lizi Hamer, Co-Founder, Sisugirls & SheSays Singapore; Lead Regional Creative Director, Octagon

Simon Hearn, Group Director APAC, Distillery (Moderator)

Dr. Claire Tan, SVP Organisational Culture, Lazada

