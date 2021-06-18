Don't do what these Dew dudes do

Mountain Dew and Wunderman Thompson have made what they call a blockbuster action film about a guy who misses his train and the friends who insist on helping him catch it.

Ad Nut advises that no one engage in any of the activities shown here: not the aggressive and reckless (but happily wreckless) driving, not the grabbing of refreshments from a roadside vendor without stopping, not the jumping of your car onto the top of a moving train, and definitely not the literal pouring of Mountain Dew down your throat.

Ad Nut appreciates that the fellows stopped to avoid running over some peaceful woodland creatures though.

Fun ad. Ridiculous, but a good ridiculous.

The ad is running in Pakistan, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Europe. It's accompanied by outdoor and social elements. It stars Fahad Mustafa, Ahad Raza Mir, and Aryaan Arora.

CREDITS

Agency: Wunderman Thompson

Production Company: In & Out Productions

Director: Timothy Kendall

Director of Photography: Sam Chase

Executive Producer: Frida Sellar

Executive Producer: Julia Dangond

Producer: Seth Levin

Production Designer: Tom Criswell

AD: Chris Northup

Post Production & VFX: UPP

Music: Papa Music