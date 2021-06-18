Don't do what these Dew dudes do

Mountain Dew and Wunderman Thompson have made what they call a blockbuster action film about a guy who misses his train and the friends who insist on helping him catch it.
Ad Nut advises that no one engage in any of the activities shown here: not the aggressive and reckless (but happily wreckless) driving, not the grabbing of refreshments from a roadside vendor without stopping, not the jumping of your car onto the top of a moving train, and definitely not the literal pouring of Mountain Dew down your throat.
Ad Nut appreciates that the fellows stopped to avoid running over some peaceful woodland creatures though.
Fun ad. Ridiculous, but a good ridiculous.
The ad is running in Pakistan, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Europe. It's accompanied by outdoor and social elements. It stars Fahad Mustafa, Ahad Raza Mir, and Aryaan Arora.
CREDITS
Agency: Wunderman Thompson
Production Company: In & Out Productions
Director: Timothy Kendall
Director of Photography: Sam Chase
Executive Producer: Frida Sellar
Executive Producer: Julia Dangond
Producer: Seth Levin
Production Designer: Tom Criswell
AD: Chris Northup
Post Production & VFX: UPP
Music: Papa Music
