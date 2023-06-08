The Work
Minnie Wang
1 day ago

Dance company brings artistry across Hong Kong in campaign film

INSPIRATION STATION: Hong Kong Dance Company celebrates cross-disciplinary collaboration through film produced by award-winning film director Chan Kin Long.

Hong Kong Dance Company (HKDC) officially launched its new brand campaign recently, opening a new dance season through a special short film. Themed Where We Land, Where We Dance, the production extends a dance venue into a space as large as a city. The film was produced in collaboration with Chan Kin Long, who won 'Best New Director' at the Hong Kong Film Awards last year for his work Hand Rolled Cigarette

Dedicated to promoting Chinese dance with contemporary artistic vision and Hong Kong character for 42 years, HKDC’s new film expresses creative force in the universal Chinese elements of water, fire, air, and earth. 

Yang Yuntao, Hong Kong Dance Company’s artistic director, explained the thoughts behind the campaign film: “This delicate short film is endowed with novel perspective from the viewpoint of a film director. We influence each other to go beyond what we both are accustomed to. The narrative of this work encapsulates quintessential quality of film art, delivering a dance work that transcends its form.” 

The four original elements of Chinese culture, “water, fire, air and earth”, are used as a metaphor for HKDC’s unique artistic style and mission to create innovative Chinese dance productions with Hong Kong characteristics. 

Through the camera and the flowing movements of dancers, the video not just captures how they express their inner spirits and how their bodies respond to mother nature and the environments instinctively, but is fused with distinctive cultural icons from the city, such as neon signs with the character for 'water' in Chinese calligraphy, Tai Hang’s fire dragon dance, local street posters, building’s rooftop signifying 'earth' from the ancient Chinese I Ching.

Chan Kin Long explains, “When creative motives, moving images and different forms of art come together, they entice a riveting aftertaste. How intuitive expression of our souls ties to our natural surroundings sets the tone for this creative partnership. Imagining dance artists and us from film art are in our own processes of spiritual refinement. We are from different artistic camps, nevertheless we share a common language in our imagination for art.”

Production & Artistic Team
Director: Chan Kin Long
Artistic Director: Yang Yuntao
Artistic Coordinator: Huang Lei
Assistant Director: Lee Hoi Wah
Art director: Gary Tam
Producer: Isabella Lam
Director of Photography: FUKPAKJIM
Music Composer: Lawrence Lau
Still Photographer: Karlson Tsang
Designer: [email protected]
Behind-the-scenes: Leung Ho sing, Fung yiu man, Lam ting hin, Chiu sung tat, Lau Chun Sing
Dance Artists: Pan Linjuan, Ho Ho-fei, Lee Chia Ming, Huang Haiyuan, Ong Tze Shen, Pan Zhenghuan, Ng Ka-ling, Chou Jo-yun, Huang Wenjie, Tong Chi-man, Ho Gi-lam, He Yongning, Lai Wan-chi, Tai Wing-chun, Tai Chun-u, Lee Chun-hin, Lo Sum-yu, Lee Wai-yan, Liu Ya-lien, Ng Yuen-man, Tong Hai My, Wan Nga-yu
High Speed Camera Team: Free Run Production, Kelvin Fan, Silvia Ng
Drone Camera: Kwan Ming Fai
Assistant Set Designer: Joan Leung
Stylists: Mani Chan, Tiffany Liu
Styling Assistants: Chesney Lau, Winky Wong, Amy Tam
Make Up Artists: Angel Mok, Carmen Chung, April Huang
Hair Stylists: Shirley Mak, Ryan Ma, Shue Lai
Stunt Team: Chan Chun Fung MJ, Wong Shui Ki Suki
Fire Dragon Team: Tête-de-Lion

You've arrived at Inspiration Station, a weekly look at imaginative and artistic work from creators of all kinds across Asia-Pacific. Step off for a minute to recharge your creative batteries and find inspiration for that next big idea of yours further down the track.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Shell launches global media review, prompting protests at incumbent WPP’s offices

1 Shell launches global media review, prompting protests at incumbent WPP’s offices

APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

2 APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

3 These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

Carlsberg shortlists three agencies for global media account

4 Carlsberg shortlists three agencies for global media account

Publicis to award Arthur Sadoun $12 million ‘retention’ bonus to stay as CEO until 2027

5 Publicis to award Arthur Sadoun $12 million ‘retention’ bonus to stay as CEO until 2027

From humble beginnings to sweaty success, Lululemon's impressive China triumph

6 From humble beginnings to sweaty success, Lululemon's impressive China triumph

Women Leading Change 2023: Winners revealed

7 Women Leading Change 2023: Winners revealed

Shangri-La depicts fantastical new world to re-engage travellers

8 Shangri-La depicts fantastical new world to re-engage travellers

NFTs aren’t dead, they are just shifting gears

9 NFTs aren’t dead, they are just shifting gears

Improving on paying for performance

10 Improving on paying for performance

Related Articles

Inspiration Station: Making art from the wreckage of super typhoon Rai
Feb 2, 2023
Nikita Mishra

Inspiration Station: Making art from the wreckage ...

Fred & Farid and the palette of AI possibilities
Jun 2, 2023
Staff Reporters

Fred & Farid and the palette of AI possibilities

Infiniti Motor creates 'once-in-a-blue-moon' kind of hue for new SUV
May 11, 2023
Minnie Wang

Infiniti Motor creates 'once-in-a-blue-moon' kind ...

From swabs to sips, Hoegaarden flips the script on Covid booths in China
Apr 26, 2023
Nikita Mishra

From swabs to sips, Hoegaarden flips the script on ...

Just Published

Rahat Kapur joins Campaign Asia-Pacific
11 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Rahat Kapur joins Campaign Asia-Pacific

As editor, she will lead the publication's daily coverage and manage its team of journalists in the region.

Top advertisers’ KOL spend in China up tenfold since 2020: Ebiquity
11 hours ago
Minnie Wang

Top advertisers’ KOL spend in China up tenfold ...

Ebiquity's new study indicates that leading brands in China steered more KOL advertising to Douyin and Red but less on WeChat and Weibo.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Kainaz Gazder, P&G
11 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Kainaz Gazder, P&G

With a focus on building brand discipline capability and creating campaigns that reflect the diverse daily lives of people in the region, Gazder's leadership has led to P&G's success in delivering sustained growth and brand value creation.

Consumers in APAC continue to be keen to share first-party data with brands
12 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Consumers in APAC continue to be keen to share ...

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Twilio research digs into consumers' mindsets around significant data privacy and digital marketing shifts, including the move away from cookies.