Creative in a crisis

In Tripadvisor’s 2020 research paper, ‘The Road to Recovery for the Travel Industry’, 81% of travel community respondents say that how well a brand responds during this crisis will have a huge impact on their likelihood to buy into that brand in the future.

There can be significant benefit brands that engage during tough times with authenticity and stay true to their values - but there is also a risk if audiences believe communication to be disingenuous or lacking in substance.

David Vu, Head of Commercial Strategy at Tripadvisor presents some of the best in class examples of Tripadvisor and key partners during one of the most difficult times in the travel industry’s history.

Speakers

David Vu, Associate Director of Commercial Strategy, APAC & EMEA, TripAdvisor

Nicholas Ye, Founder, TSLA

Jeanine Bribosia, Founder & Director, The Cru

Vivienne Gan, Global VP Comms, Langham Hospitality Group

