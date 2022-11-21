Circles and squares as metaphors for dyslexia

School systems are not entirely supportive of kids with dyslexia. A charity called Made by Dyslexia ran a survey that found that only one in 10 teachers globally have a good understanding of the strengths associated with dyslexia and dyslexic thinking. Armed with this insight, the charity joined forces with DDB Melbourne to call upon schools to allow their teachers to ‘Take A Day to Learn Dyslexia’ and upskill themselves using free online training in partnership with Microsoft.
The campaign, voiced by actor Jeremy Irons, uses shapes as a metaphor to describe who are ‘outside of the circle’. “Our schools are filled with round holes because a large majority of students fit snugly within them,” Irons narrates in the campaign’s film which features a montage of round objects such as a playground tunnel, watch face, basketball hoop, and camera lens.
