Circles and squares as metaphors for dyslexia

School systems are not entirely supportive of kids with dyslexia. A charity called Made by Dyslexia ran a survey that found that only one in 10 teachers globally have a good understanding of the strengths associated with dyslexia and dyslexic thinking. Armed with this insight, the charity joined forces with DDB Melbourne to call upon schools to allow their teachers to ‘Take A Day to Learn Dyslexia’ and upskill themselves using free online training in partnership with Microsoft.

The campaign, voiced by actor Jeremy Irons, uses shapes as a metaphor to describe who are ‘outside of the circle’. “Our schools are filled with round holes because a large majority of students fit snugly within them,” Irons narrates in the campaign’s film which features a montage of round objects such as a playground tunnel, watch face, basketball hoop, and camera lens.

CREDITS

Client: Made By Dyslexia

Founder: Kate Griggs

Strategist: Shirley Short

Events and Marketing Manager: Isabelle Higham

Head of PR and Campaigns: Lauren Hunt-Morgan

Agency: DDB Group Melbourne

CCO: Stephen de Wolf

ECD: Psembi Kinstan

Creative Directors: Giles Watson and James Cowie

Creatives: Olivia Daniele and Gabrielle Sandel

Senior Lead Agency Producer: Sonia McLaverty

Managing Partner: Pippa O’Regan

Senior Business Manager: Oliver Corcoran

Production Company: Photoplay / Playtime

Director: Dropbear

EP: Oliver Lawrance

Producer: Tom Slater

DOP: Cesar Salmeron

Editor: Dropbear

Post: The Editors

Colourist: Trish Cahill

Composer: Josie Mann

Sound Post: Sonar Music