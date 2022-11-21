Advertising The Work
Staff Reporters
4 days ago

Circles and squares as metaphors for dyslexia

A DDB campaign for Made by Dyslexia uses shapes to illustrate the importance of supporting dyslexic thinking in schools.

School systems are not entirely supportive of kids with dyslexia. A charity called Made by Dyslexia ran a survey that found that only one in 10 teachers globally have a good understanding of the strengths associated with dyslexia and dyslexic thinking. Armed with this insight, the charity joined forces with DDB Melbourne to call upon schools to allow their teachers to ‘Take A Day to Learn Dyslexia’ and upskill themselves using free online training in partnership with Microsoft.

The campaign, voiced by actor Jeremy Irons, uses shapes as a metaphor to describe who are ‘outside of the circle’. “Our schools are filled with round holes because a large majority of students fit snugly within them,” Irons narrates in the campaign’s film which features a montage of round objects such as a playground tunnel, watch face, basketball hoop, and camera lens.

CREDITS

Client: Made By Dyslexia
Founder: Kate Griggs
Strategist: Shirley Short
Events and Marketing Manager: Isabelle Higham
Head of PR and Campaigns: Lauren Hunt-Morgan

Agency: DDB Group Melbourne
CCO: Stephen de Wolf
ECD: Psembi Kinstan
Creative Directors: Giles Watson and James Cowie
Creatives: Olivia Daniele and Gabrielle Sandel
Senior Lead Agency Producer: Sonia McLaverty
Managing Partner: Pippa O’Regan
Senior Business Manager: Oliver Corcoran

Production Company: Photoplay / Playtime
Director: Dropbear
EP: Oliver Lawrance
Producer: Tom Slater
DOP: Cesar Salmeron
Editor: Dropbear

Post: The Editors
Colourist: Trish Cahill
Composer: Josie Mann

Sound Post: Sonar Music

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

