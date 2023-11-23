A suite, a symphony and Mandarin Oriental's return to Singapore's skyline

Like humans, Ad Nut has its spikes. Its disturbing addiction to glitzy festive advertising is balanced with its sweet spot for slow pace and Zen. Slow pace, is of course, a stash of buried cashews, the gentle rustle of the wind, the whispers of the leaves and soaking up the pristine beauty of the wild. Nowhere close to the heady indulgence that humans yearn for. But anyone who sends moments of tranquility towards Ad Nut instantly wins a smile. No surprise, then, that the post-renovation campaign by Mandarin Oriental Singapore strikes a chord with Ad Nut’s discerning taste.

Post-Covid, the luxury consumer has changed. Grandeur is more than best-in-class aesthetics, stately interiors, or white-glove customer service. True indulgence is not just the tangible; it resonates with the soul rather than overwhelm the sense and goes beyond the elements of lavish living. Mandarin Oriental and its creative arm, Forsman & Bodenfors, understand that and weave an immersive visual narrative for a city hotel experience.

The concept is to get inspired by the unparalleled panorama that The Marina Bay Penthouse offers. Sprawling and unobstructed sights of the Marina Bay skyline and South China Sea—a sought-after gem in Singapore’s hospitality landscape and turn it into a bespoke musical tribute.

Acclaimed Singapore pianist Jonathan Shin was invited to witness the visual joy and delight of this grandeur and orchestrate that to a symphony that captures the essence of Singapore’s bustling cityscape. The result is perfectly delightful, albeit a far cry from the quirky sassiness of the campaign when MO shut down for a six-month-long million-dollar renovation in March. Ad nut could not stop listening, watching, or taking in the stately splendour from every angle.

“Music has that ineffable quality that can capture the excitement and fervour of a moment, and I wanted to communicate the feeling of seeing this incredible view from the Royal Marina Bay Penthouse for the first time,” said Jonathan Shin, composer.

This musical tribute works as a unique selling point, elevating the hotel’s identity beyond physical opulence to a sensory, cultural experience.

Philipp Knuepfer, general manager of Mandarin Oriental, Singapore and area vice president of operations, adds: “The Exceptional Bay Symphony is our way of bringing some of the spirit of Singapore to the world and marking a milestone that will forever be etched in our hotel’s transformation. We begin a new chapter with a promise of always bringing exceptional experiences, service and hospitality to our guests.”

Ad Nut is no musical expert, but it is impressed with the visual eloquence of the film, and it suddenly has a hankering for the slow pace, simple subtlety, and life’s melodies. Wish Ad Nut could drop everything and check-in right away!



The campaign has launched on Mandarin Oriental's social channels, it also includes a behind-the-scenes film. Watch below:

CREDITS:

Idea: Forsman & Bodenfors, Singapore

Director: Jason Feng

Production: Gorilla Tight Media

Composer: Jonathan Shin

Performance: Orchestra of the Music Makers