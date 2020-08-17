Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

The Twitter Top 10 is a monthly list, curated by Twitter, of the video ads with the strongest creative effectiveness from across Asia-Pacific. The ranking considers several signals, such as video length, feed-stopping power and content stickiness, to surface the video ads that are resonating the most with people. #BestofTwitterAds.

With bite-sized, to-the-point videos, Nivea, Spotify, Joox, PlayStation, Optus, TM Tambayan, Workday, Big C, Mister Potato, and Magnolia Milk & Dairies made the list of the most effective APAC video ads in August.

We debut a new monthly feature in which Twitter curates a list of the most creatively effective video ads from across Asia-Pacific.

