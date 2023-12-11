Agency of the Year 2023

Agency of the Year 2023

All the winners, shortlists and analysis from Asia-Pacific's most prestigious agency awards programme.

Agency of the Year 2023
Dec 11, 2023
Staff Reporters

Agency of the Year 2023

See the full wrap-up of shortlists and winners for this year's AOY 2023, as well as all the detailed analysis for markets including APAC, Southeast Asia, ANZ, South Asia, and Japan/Korea here.

'Special' night prevails over Motion Sickness at Campaign's ANZ Agency of the Year awards
Dec 8, 2023
Robert Sawatzky

'Special' night prevails over Motion Sickness at Campaign's ANZ Agency of the Year awards

Special Group steals the show with five Golds between both markets, while Kiwi challenger Motion Sickness racks up an impressive six awards, and Initiative leads the media pack.

Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Asia-Pacific / Network
Dec 7, 2023
Staff Reporters

Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Asia-Pacific / Network

See the complete winners list for the Asia-Pacific region in the 2023 Campaign Asia-Pacific Agency of the Year awards.

Agency of the Year 2023: Greater China winners
Dec 5, 2023
Staff Reporters

Agency of the Year 2023: Greater China winners

Catch all the winners from the Greater China region of Campaign's 2023 Agency of the Year awards.

Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Australia/New Zealand
Dec 5, 2023
Staff Reporters

Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Australia/New Zealand

See the complete winners list for the Australia/New Zealand region in the 2023 Campaign Asia-Pacific Agency of the Year awards.

Accenture Song and TBWA stand out in Japan/Korea AOY Awards
Nov 29, 2023
Matthew Keegan

Accenture Song and TBWA stand out in Japan/Korea AOY Awards

TBWA Hakuhodo is crowned top creative agency in Japan, while Ogilvy takes the same title in Korea. But Accenture Song nets the most Golds overall.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Beyond the hype and the paranoia — what generative AI means for marketing

1 Beyond the hype and the paranoia — what generative AI means for marketing

Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Southeast Asia

2 Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Southeast Asia

Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

3 Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Asia-Pacific / Network

4 Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Asia-Pacific / Network

Senior leadership reshuffles at Dentsu APAC, as agency re-aligns to new Global Practices structure

5 Senior leadership reshuffles at Dentsu APAC, as agency re-aligns to new Global Practices structure

Agency of the Year 2023: Greater China winners

6 Agency of the Year 2023: Greater China winners

Dentsu cuts jobs in China as it realigns to new structure

7 Dentsu cuts jobs in China as it realigns to new structure

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

8 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

A spotlight night for Publicis Groupe, with Ogilvy and Leo Burnett battling it out for the top awards at AOY 2023

9 A spotlight night for Publicis Groupe, with Ogilvy and Leo Burnett battling it out for the top awards at AOY 2023

Moves and win roundup: Week of December 11, 2023

10 Moves and win roundup: Week of December 11, 2023