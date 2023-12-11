Agency of the Year 2023
All the winners, shortlists and analysis from Asia-Pacific's most prestigious agency awards programme.
Agency of the Year 2023
See the full wrap-up of shortlists and winners for this year's AOY 2023, as well as all the detailed analysis for markets including APAC, Southeast Asia, ANZ, South Asia, and Japan/Korea here.
'Special' night prevails over Motion Sickness at Campaign's ANZ Agency of the Year awards
Special Group steals the show with five Golds between both markets, while Kiwi challenger Motion Sickness racks up an impressive six awards, and Initiative leads the media pack.
Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Asia-Pacific / Network
See the complete winners list for the Asia-Pacific region in the 2023 Campaign Asia-Pacific Agency of the Year awards.
Agency of the Year 2023: Greater China winners
Catch all the winners from the Greater China region of Campaign's 2023 Agency of the Year awards.
Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Australia/New Zealand
See the complete winners list for the Australia/New Zealand region in the 2023 Campaign Asia-Pacific Agency of the Year awards.
Accenture Song and TBWA stand out in Japan/Korea AOY Awards
TBWA Hakuhodo is crowned top creative agency in Japan, while Ogilvy takes the same title in Korea. But Accenture Song nets the most Golds overall.
