Kiwi marketer Zespri gives WPP global remit
An integrated team led by VMLY&R and Mindshare will be charged with scaling the brand's presence in 53 markets.
Furry fruits make stiff people break out and 'Feel alive'
Zespri, marketer of both yellow and green kiwifruits, is launching a new APAC campaign.
Kiwis are 'Sweeter than you think', sings Zespri
New campaign attempts to sweeten the kiwifruits' sour reputation with a musical number.
Family of kiwifruits raise abandoned human baby in Zespri mobile gaming app
SHANGHAI - A mobile branded-content gaming app for Zespri, a New Zealand kiwifruit brand, has been released based on Zynga findings that young urban Chinese women are the new hardcore gamers.
TBWA Singapore nets regional Zespri branding brief
SINGAPORE - Zespri, the largest marketer of kiwifruit in the world, has awarded its regional branding brief to TBWA Singapore, concluding a pitch process that started late last year.
Zespri International picks DDB Korea for creative and media in Korea
SEOUL - DDB Korea has scooped both the creative and media business for Zespri International in Korea after a pitch against TBWA and Mate Communications.
