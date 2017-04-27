youth

Tackling ageism needs to move up adland’s agenda
7 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

Tackling ageism needs to move up adland’s agenda

WPP CEO Mark Read's inadvertent comments have triggered a necessary debate.

Once infamous shut-ins, Japanese youth are finally sharing quarters
Apr 27, 2017
Nick Ashley

Once infamous shut-ins, Japanese youth are finally sharing quarters

An influential minority now lives in shared accommodations.

Marketing to Japan's insecure generation
Nov 28, 2016
Yutaka Tsuda

Marketing to Japan's insecure generation

Having grown up online, young Japanese see their smartphones as an extension of their physical being, and follow an intricate etiquette governing social interaction.

'You can, you up': Words of warning for marketers courting China's millennials
Jul 24, 2015
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

'You can, you up': Words of warning for marketers courting China's millennials

BEIJING - 'You can, you up', a curious Chinglish catchphrase uttered frequently by millennials in China, carries a warning for older marketers targeting the youth segment, participants at a youth-marketing conference here this week heard.

DATA POINTS: Life according to young Asia
Oct 28, 2014
Staff Reporters

DATA POINTS: Life according to young Asia

Y&R’s latest installment of its ongoing ‘Generation Asia’ study assesses attitudes on everything from cars to gay marriage. The full piece of research covers two demographics, which Y&R terms ‘Potential’ (those aged 18-35) and ‘Power’ (those aged 36-60).

Social media and smartphones usher in a world of ‘Mobiquity’
Jun 5, 2014
Ken Mandel

Social media and smartphones usher in a world of ‘Mobiquity’

Immersive and ubiquitous communications provide the answer for winning over the Internet generation.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Mark Read on reopening offices, job cuts and growing competition from Accenture

1 Mark Read on reopening offices, job cuts and growing competition from Accenture

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

3 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

5 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

How Lazada and iQiyi are engaging customers in fresh, creative ways

6 How Lazada and iQiyi are engaging customers in fresh, creative ways

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Pernod Ricard plans for a very socially distanced Christmas

8 Pernod Ricard plans for a very socially distanced Christmas

Singapore’s top local brands: NTUC FairPrice and DBS champion nationalistic spirit

9 Singapore’s top local brands: NTUC FairPrice and DBS champion nationalistic spirit

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

10 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies