youth
Tackling ageism needs to move up adland’s agenda
WPP CEO Mark Read's inadvertent comments have triggered a necessary debate.
Once infamous shut-ins, Japanese youth are finally sharing quarters
An influential minority now lives in shared accommodations.
Marketing to Japan's insecure generation
Having grown up online, young Japanese see their smartphones as an extension of their physical being, and follow an intricate etiquette governing social interaction.
'You can, you up': Words of warning for marketers courting China's millennials
BEIJING - 'You can, you up', a curious Chinglish catchphrase uttered frequently by millennials in China, carries a warning for older marketers targeting the youth segment, participants at a youth-marketing conference here this week heard.
DATA POINTS: Life according to young Asia
Y&R’s latest installment of its ongoing ‘Generation Asia’ study assesses attitudes on everything from cars to gay marriage. The full piece of research covers two demographics, which Y&R terms ‘Potential’ (those aged 18-35) and ‘Power’ (those aged 36-60).
Social media and smartphones usher in a world of ‘Mobiquity’
Immersive and ubiquitous communications provide the answer for winning over the Internet generation.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins