xinjiang

Nike, Adidas, Burberry, Uniqlo ensnared in Xinjiang cotton controversy
20 hours ago
Surekha Ragavan

Nike, Adidas, Burberry, Uniqlo ensnared in Xinjiang cotton controversy

A great many brands find themselves facing consumer ire and losing their celebrity endorsers in China as a boycott that began with H&M continues to spiral.

Lu Chuan directs short film for Volkswagen Touareg launch in China
Nov 9, 2010
Jin Bo

Lu Chuan directs short film for Volkswagen Touareg launch in China

BEIJING – In the build-up to the 23 November launch of Volkswagen’s new Touareg flagship model, award-winning Chinese director Lu Chuan has directed an adventurous 15-minute film shot in China's wild and remote Xinjiang region.

