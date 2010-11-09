Search
20 hours ago
Nike, Adidas, Burberry, Uniqlo ensnared in Xinjiang cotton controversy
A great many brands find themselves facing consumer ire and losing their celebrity endorsers in China as a boycott that began with H&M continues to spiral.
Nov 9, 2010
Lu Chuan directs short film for Volkswagen Touareg launch in China
BEIJING – In the build-up to the 23 November launch of Volkswagen’s new Touareg flagship model, award-winning Chinese director Lu Chuan has directed an adventurous 15-minute film shot in China's wild and remote Xinjiang region.
