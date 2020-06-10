xandr
To prove its worth, programmatic needs to shift to engagement-based metrics
As marketers become thrifty during COVID-19, shifting programmatic to engagement-based metrics like video completion rate or cost per completed view (CPCV) will help demonstrate more tangible return on investment.
How APIs can help programmatic buyers become wizards in their craft
Xandr's associate director on the power of the humble API.
Xandr has lost its CEO
As the adtech unit unveils a major new deal with Walt Disney, WarnerMedia and AMC Networks, its CEO has unexpectedly quit.
How Xandr is building for the future of advertising
Xandr's Sam Tan on the ad tech company's trio of platform and marketplace offerings—Xandr Invest, Xandr Monetize and Community—and its vision for premium video and TV
Michael Rubenstein departs AppNexus one year after AT&T acquisition
The president of AppNexus is stepping down from the business after completing the adtech unit's integration into AT&T's Xandr
The end of AppNexus, the start of Xandr: Michael Rubenstein reflects one year after AT&T's acquisition
President Michael Rubenstein believes being part of AT&T will help AppNexus—soon to be Xandr—to build a “true alternative to the walled gardens”. The industry is concerned it will become a walled garden itself.
