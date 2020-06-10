xandr

To prove its worth, programmatic needs to shift to engagement-based metrics
Jun 10, 2020
Ben Appleton

As marketers become thrifty during COVID-19, shifting programmatic to engagement-based metrics like video completion rate or cost per completed view (CPCV) will help demonstrate more tangible return on investment.

Xandr has lost its CEO
Mar 12, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

As the adtech unit unveils a major new deal with Walt Disney, WarnerMedia and AMC Networks, its CEO has unexpectedly quit.

Michael Rubenstein departs AppNexus one year after AT&T acquisition
Sep 18, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

The president of AppNexus is stepping down from the business after completing the adtech unit's integration into AT&T's Xandr

The end of AppNexus, the start of Xandr: Michael Rubenstein reflects one year after AT&T's acquisition
Aug 19, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

President Michael Rubenstein believes being part of AT&T will help AppNexus—soon to be Xandr—to build a “true alternative to the walled gardens”. The industry is concerned it will become a walled garden itself.

