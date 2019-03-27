winners

Announcing the 2022 Spikes Asia Awards winners
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Announcing the 2022 Spikes Asia Awards winners

See the full list of 2022 Spikes Asia Awards winners, including the just-announced Grand Prix and special awards winners.

Google News Initiative reveals APAC Innovation Challenge winners
Mar 27, 2019
Staff Reporters

Google News Initiative reveals APAC Innovation Challenge winners

Twenty-three publishers win US$3.2 million in funding for new initiatives to drive reader revenue.

Big night for WPP at Southeast Asia AOY awards
Dec 14, 2018
Staff Reporters

Big night for WPP at Southeast Asia AOY awards

Another big haul for the network was spearheaded by Ogilvy and GroupM.

Wondering where the Lions are
Jun 29, 2018
Robert Sawatzky

Wondering where the Lions are

Cannes needs more Asia in its juries before we deride the region’s creative output.

Titanium & Special award winners: APAC’s ‘Palau Pledge’ wins top honour at Cannes Lions 2018
Jun 23, 2018
Staff Reporters

Titanium & Special award winners: APAC’s ‘Palau Pledge’ wins top honour at Cannes Lions 2018

The campaign to save a tiny island nation’s precious ecosystem has notched up a third Grand Prix.

Sustainable Development Goals winners: Cannes Lions 2018
Jun 23, 2018
Staff Reporters

Sustainable Development Goals winners: Cannes Lions 2018

‘Palau Pledge’ wins another Grand Prix for APAC.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Announcing the 2022 Spikes Asia Awards winners

1 See all the 2022 Spikes winners

Agency Report Cards 2021: We grade 41 APAC networks

2 Agency Report Cards 2021: We grade 41 APAC networks

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

3 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Cannes Lions 2022: AB InBev wins creative marketer of the year

4 Cannes Lions 2022: AB InBev wins creative marketer of the year

WPP smashes bonus targets with big staff payout after 'outstanding' year

5 WPP smashes bonus targets with big staff payout after 'outstanding' year

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

6 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

7 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

8 Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

Former DDB Hong Kong leader joins Mindshare

9 Former DDB Hong Kong leader joins Mindshare

WPP launches The Metaverse Foundry

10 WPP launches The Metaverse Foundry