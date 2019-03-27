Search
1 day ago
Announcing the 2022 Spikes Asia Awards winners
See the full list of 2022 Spikes Asia Awards winners, including the just-announced Grand Prix and special awards winners.
Mar 27, 2019
Google News Initiative reveals APAC Innovation Challenge winners
Twenty-three publishers win US$3.2 million in funding for new initiatives to drive reader revenue.
Dec 14, 2018
Big night for WPP at Southeast Asia AOY awards
Another big haul for the network was spearheaded by Ogilvy and GroupM.
Jun 29, 2018
Wondering where the Lions are
Cannes needs more Asia in its juries before we deride the region’s creative output.
Jun 23, 2018
Titanium & Special award winners: APAC’s ‘Palau Pledge’ wins top honour at Cannes Lions 2018
The campaign to save a tiny island nation’s precious ecosystem has notched up a third Grand Prix.
Jun 23, 2018
Sustainable Development Goals winners: Cannes Lions 2018
‘Palau Pledge’ wins another Grand Prix for APAC.
