Wimbledon launches campaign that 'goes beyond tennis'
13 hours ago
Danny Rogers

Campaign created by McCann London.

Campaign created by McCann London.

Uniqlo aligns with top wheelchair tennis player
Jul 12, 2017
David Blecken

Uniqlo aligns with top wheelchair tennis player

Gordon Reid will inform product development among other responsibilities.

Wimbledon in Asia: How brands played the game
Jul 14, 2015
Ranjani Raghupathi

Wimbledon in Asia: How brands played the game

Over the past seven days, brands have been posting and tweeting about Wimbledon over 5,000 times. Unmetric took a look at the brands that joined in on the conversation.

HSBC undertakes Chinese grassroots tennis push
Jun 28, 2011
Staff Reporters

HSBC undertakes Chinese grassroots tennis push

LONDON - HSBC is upping its presence into grassroots tennis, by launching an initiative to help promising Chinese tennis players.

Mercedes-Benz signs Li Na as its first Chinese global brand ambassador
Jun 24, 2011
Benjamin Li

Mercedes-Benz signs Li Na as its first Chinese global brand ambassador

BEIJING - After becoming the first Asian player to win the French Open last month, tennis star Li Na has now signed up as the first Chinese global brand ambassador for Mercedes-Benz, with a locally driven campaign on the way.

