13 hours ago
Wimbledon launches campaign that 'goes beyond tennis'
Campaign created by McCann London.
Jul 12, 2017
Uniqlo aligns with top wheelchair tennis player
Gordon Reid will inform product development among other responsibilities.
Jul 14, 2015
Wimbledon in Asia: How brands played the game
Over the past seven days, brands have been posting and tweeting about Wimbledon over 5,000 times. Unmetric took a look at the brands that joined in on the conversation.
Jun 28, 2011
HSBC undertakes Chinese grassroots tennis push
LONDON - HSBC is upping its presence into grassroots tennis, by launching an initiative to help promising Chinese tennis players.
Jun 24, 2011
Mercedes-Benz signs Li Na as its first Chinese global brand ambassador
BEIJING - After becoming the first Asian player to win the French Open last month, tennis star Li Na has now signed up as the first Chinese global brand ambassador for Mercedes-Benz, with a locally driven campaign on the way.
