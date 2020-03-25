weibo

China probes Weibo data 'leak' of more than 500 million records
Mar 25, 2020
Cindy Gu

The government admonished officials from Sina Weibo after a user reported finding 538 million records available for sale on the 'dark web'.

How can western luxury brands navigate China now?
Mar 2, 2020
Wenzhuo Wu

How can western luxury brands navigate China now?

While it is still uncertain when the normalization of the luxury business in China will happen, luxury players have to plan for a long-term China strategy.

Sina Corp ad revenue down 5% for Q4, media business also hit
Feb 27, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Sina Corp ad revenue down 5% for Q4, media business also hit

Hit by COVID-19 breakout, company declines to provide 2020 forecast.

Removal of condom ads in Shenzhen sparks widespread discussion
Aug 12, 2019
Staff Reporters

Removal of condom ads in Shenzhen sparks widespread discussion

A metro station in the southern Chinese city was heavily covered with Okamoto adverts — but these were later pulled down.

China's top 20 social-media platforms: A guide for marketers
Aug 2, 2019
Jingjing Ma

China's top 20 social-media platforms: A guide for marketers

You know Weibo and WeChat...QQ and Baidu..perhaps Douyin and Pinduoduo. But do you recall the significance of BiliBili, Kuaishou, Momo, Zhihu and Paipai?

China shuts down app blamed for generating 100 million reposts for Cai Xukun
Jun 18, 2019
Jingjing Ma

China shuts down app blamed for generating 100 million reposts for Cai Xukun

A number equal to a third of China's 314 million Weibo users supposedly shared a single post by 'Little Fresh Meat' Cai Xukun, which is odd as the celebrity only has 25 million followers.

