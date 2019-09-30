viewability

Kraft Heinz: let’s measure digital advertising on brand value rather than cost
Sep 30, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Kraft Heinz marketing head argues that conversations on digital advertising are too concentrated on cost rather than impact to brand, and that agencies need to step up

Asia-Pacific’s market maturity challenge: no common ground for performance, viewability, fraud
Sep 19, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

A lack of consistent reporting around common industry issues could be hampering advertising growth in Asia-Pacific, according to the IAB.

Integral Ad Science chief: 'I want to be sure we're making the right bets'
Jul 22, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

Six months into her new job as global CEO of IAS, Lisa Utzschneider is rolling out new offerings swiftly in a bid to push the pace, but says she still sleeps well at night.

Mobile and connected-TV apps hit by growing fraud and brand-safety violations
Jun 14, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Mobile app brand-safety violations increased by 194% over the last year, while the number of fraudulent connected-TV and mobile apps has more than doubled.

IAS rolls out time-based metrics in Singapore
May 22, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

IAS claims there is a correlation between time-in-view and increased brand recall.

AdAsia taps Adloox for third-party verification
Nov 28, 2018
Matthew Miller

Partnership addresses brand safety, fraud and viewability on the AdAsia Premium Marketplace and AdAsia Digital Platform for Publishers.

