video advertising
What Southeast Asia’s best video ads are telling us
Seven lessons learned from judging the region’s best long and short video ads for the YouTube Works SEA Awards unveiling in Jakarta this week.
The TikTok effect: short video digital ad spend rising
Forrester says online video ad spending across Asia-Pacific will grow to $53.7 billion in 2023, driven by the popularity of platforms like TikTok
"Programmatic is about effectiveness, not efficiencies" - FreakOut's Narayan Murthy Ivaturi
FreakOut’s Global COO, Adtech Business, on the future of programmatic video advertising
AdColony Joins Coalition for Better Ads
Mobile partners to provide data-based best practices for in-app ad experiences.
Pond's location-based mobile campaign an industry champ
The interactive campaign educated Indonesian women about the pollution they unknowingly face every day
AdColony collaborates with Integral Ad Science, DoubleVerify and MOAT
New developments make AdColony the first in-app video marketplace to be compatible with all leading ad quality measurement partners.
