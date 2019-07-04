video advertising

What Southeast Asia’s best video ads are telling us
1 day ago
Robert Sawatzky

Seven lessons learned from judging the region’s best long and short video ads for the YouTube Works SEA Awards unveiling in Jakarta this week.

The TikTok effect: short video digital ad spend rising
Jul 4, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Forrester says online video ad spending across Asia-Pacific will grow to $53.7 billion in 2023, driven by the popularity of platforms like TikTok

