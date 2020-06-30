verizon

Verizon joins Facebook advertising boycott
Jun 27, 2020
Omar Oakes

Verizon joins Facebook advertising boycott

'We're pausing our advertising until Facebook can create an acceptable solution that makes us comfortable,' Verizon warns after announcing a global pause of all consumer advertising.

How Verizon, Starhub and Carat drove cost-effective sales of Samsung's Note 9
Jan 24, 2020
Staff Reporters

How Verizon, Starhub and Carat drove cost-effective sales of Samsung's Note 9

CASE STUDY: Predictive techniques led to a cost per acquisition (CPA) one-eighth that of standard lookalike targeting.

Verizon to sell Tumblr to Wordpress parent
Aug 14, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Verizon to sell Tumblr to Wordpress parent

Verizon is unloading the microblogging site for a "nominal" sum, six years after Yahoo paid more than US$1 billion for it.

