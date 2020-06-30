verizon
Marketing in the new normal. It doesn’t have to stop.
In times of crises, most marketers are understandably worried about brand safety. Yet when people are out of the streets and tuning in from their homes more than ever, counter-intuitive tactics and empathy could drive your brand’s message in these extraordinary times.
Verizon joins Facebook advertising boycott
'We're pausing our advertising until Facebook can create an acceptable solution that makes us comfortable,' Verizon warns after announcing a global pause of all consumer advertising.
Monetisation 360: Five ways publishers can maximise revenue in a digital world
The current COVID-19 pandemic has shown us that consumers, especially in volatile periods, look towards credible and trusted sources for information.
How Verizon, Starhub and Carat drove cost-effective sales of Samsung's Note 9
CASE STUDY: Predictive techniques led to a cost per acquisition (CPA) one-eighth that of standard lookalike targeting.
How retailers can win in the holiday season (hint: think fun, instant, useful)
A McKinsey 2019 holiday research revealed that one of the top issues for customers is not knowing what to buy. With Chinese New Year coming up, how could brands capture this audience segment?
Verizon to sell Tumblr to Wordpress parent
Verizon is unloading the microblogging site for a "nominal" sum, six years after Yahoo paid more than US$1 billion for it.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins