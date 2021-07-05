Advertising Digital Marketing News
Staff Reporters
21 hours ago

Why 11 million Filipinos went hunting for virtual Doritos

CASE STUDY: Verizon Media used an AR game and programmatic ads (plus the lure of a Playstation 5) in an engaging campaign that far exceeded its targets.

Why 11 million Filipinos went hunting for virtual Doritos

Background and objective

In the midst of community safe-distancing, Doritos wanted to broaden mass appeal and strengthen brand love, especially amongst Gen Zs, by leveraging gaming.

Execution

With Verizon Media, the brand promoted an interactive AR game using programmatic techniques.

Verizon Media’s branded content division RYOT Studio worked with Doritos to launch a custom-made virtual AR game, Doritos Quest, localised for the Philippines. Using augmented reality (AR) and blockchain technologies, the game featured 'Vatoms', virtual objects that players can interact with.

The AR game ran from April 5 through 30 and challenged gamers to hunt for Doritos chips, shaped to match the four iconic symbols found on a Playstation controller and placed into virtual Doritos packs. Due to pandemic restrictions, the game, originally developed as an outdoor activity in other markets, was adapted to allow people to hunt for the packs in and around their own homes. Packs contained either Playstation symbol chips or an instant-win prize, which would then be stored in a digital wallet. There were 4,000 prizes, and players had to collect all four virtual chips and instant-win redemption cards for a chance to win a PS5, a PS5 Dualsense controller or a pack of Doritos.

Verizon Media developed reach and awareness by targeting various relevant audience segments. Banner ads, complemented by native standard and video ads, were launched through Verizon Media’s inventory including owned-and-operated platforms such as Yahoo, and on other platforms.

The company continuously updated the bid strategy, focusing on key audience acquisition drivers such as top-visited sites and mobile devices that drove higher conversion volumes. Periodically, the campaign refreshed ad visuals and copy to optimise toward user action (such as an ad featuring a countdown clock) to boost clickthrough rates (CTRs) and conversion.

Ads were also served to Verizon Media’s first-party interest segments, such as snacks, groceries, and gaming consoles, as well as custom audiences modelled after purchase receipt segments that included online groceries and gaming products. The campaign also leveraged lookalike audiences modelled after Doritos’ existing customer base. Retargeting of users who had previously clicked on the ads or 'Enter Now’ links also helped push users down the conversion funnel.

In addition, Doritos tapped local gaming influencers on their social channels.

Results

Registration for Doritos Quest had to be closed even before the end of the campaign, as registrations reached planned maximum capacity ahead of the scheduled timeline. With more than 19,000 registered gamers, the campaign exceeded the target KPI by almost 10% before the early close of registrations. In just over two months, the campaign and its lead-up quickly scaled to reach more than 15% of the country’s internet users—over 11 million users in the Philippines and over 140 million impressions.

Optimisations helped improve CTR rates by up to 50%, and along with retargeting, boosted conversions, resulting in a 30% increase in CTR. Backed by machine-learning on Verizon Media’s DSP, the CTR was 30% higher than the average industry benchmark in the Philippines, and CPC (cost per click) was 40% lower, surpassing original KPIs.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Campaign Crash Course: What is the play economy, and how do you unlock it?

1 What is the play economy, and how do you unlock it?

Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners

2 Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

3 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Simon Cowell joins The Wiggles for Uber Eats: This ought to be good

4 Simon Cowell joins The Wiggles for Uber Eats: This ought to be good

Cannes Lions: Dentsu Mcgarrybowen Taiwan and Sinyi Realty pick up Entertainment Grand Prix

5 Dentsu Mcgarrybowen Taiwan wins Entertainment Grand Prix

Ogilvy China at 30: Chris Reitermann on where the agency goes from here

6 Ogilvy China at 30: Chris Reitermann on where the agency goes from here

Cannes Lions: See the 2021 Grand Prix winners

7 Cannes Lions: See the 2021 Grand Prix winners

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

8 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Chrome cookie extension: What’s the implication for APAC marketers?

9 Chrome cookie extension: What’s the implication for APAC marketers?

IPG names chief growth officer for APAC

10 IPG names chief growth officer for APAC

Related Articles

Inside Verizon’s Fortnite Super Bowl stadium
Digital
Feb 7, 2021
Sabrina Sanchez

Inside Verizon’s Fortnite Super Bowl stadium

Digital agency Dept creates limited edition AR puffer jacket in Snapchat
Digital
Apr 1, 2021
Fayola Douglas

Digital agency Dept creates limited edition AR ...

Lego partners Universal for AR music video app
Digital
Jan 27, 2021
Fayola Douglas

Lego partners Universal for AR music video app

Pinterest expands AR makeup try-on feature
Digital
Jan 24, 2021
Sabrina Sanchez

Pinterest expands AR makeup try-on feature

Just Published

Agencies in 'recruitment crisis' as most corporate comms pros favour in-house
Marketing
8 hours ago
John Harrington

Agencies in 'recruitment crisis' as most corporate ...

Seven in 10 corporate comms professionals say in-house is likely to be their next destination if they move job, with just 11 per cent preferring an agency role, new research suggests.

Why China is the only luxury superpower
Marketing
8 hours ago
Daniel Langer

Why China is the only luxury superpower

Over the last five years, most luxury growth was generated by Mainland China or Chinese tourists, and the market is only becoming more crucial.

Airlines need to set new expectations amid high travel volumes
Marketing
8 hours ago
Sabrina Sanchez

Airlines need to set new expectations amid high ...

People are ready to fly and airlines are recovering pandemic losses. To return to normal, challenges in aviation need to be communicated.

It's Adidas and Nike for Sania Mirza at Wimbledon
Marketing
8 hours ago
Raahil Chopra

It's Adidas and Nike for Sania Mirza at Wimbledon

The former number one in Women's Doubles was spotted wearing both the brands on court during the tournament.