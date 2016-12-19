Search
us election
1 day ago
A return to the Obama comms playbook? Not exactly
The Biden administration will be night and day from the Trump White House, but also distinct from the last Democratic president.
Dec 19, 2016
Campaign Japan’s top 5 lessons from 2016
Extreme working conditions, the global activities of Japanese brands and the Rio Olympics gave us much to consider.
Nov 15, 2016
Does a Trumpian America mean trouble for Japanese brands?
How to contend with an apparent rise in US nationalism.
Oct 24, 2012
CNN campaign showcases impact of US Election on APAC
AISA PACIFIC - CNN has launched a campaign under the banner 'You're closer than you think' to promote the network’s extensive coverage of the US Election and to raise awareness of the issue's importance to people within Asia-Pacific.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins