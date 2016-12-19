us election

A return to the Obama comms playbook? Not exactly
1 day ago
Chris Daniels

A return to the Obama comms playbook? Not exactly

The Biden administration will be night and day from the Trump White House, but also distinct from the last Democratic president.

Campaign Japan’s top 5 lessons from 2016
Dec 19, 2016
David Blecken

Campaign Japan’s top 5 lessons from 2016

Extreme working conditions, the global activities of Japanese brands and the Rio Olympics gave us much to consider.

Does a Trumpian America mean trouble for Japanese brands?
Nov 15, 2016
David Blecken

Does a Trumpian America mean trouble for Japanese brands?

How to contend with an apparent rise in US nationalism.

CNN campaign showcases impact of US Election on APAC
Oct 24, 2012
Sophie Chen

CNN campaign showcases impact of US Election on APAC

AISA PACIFIC - CNN has launched a campaign under the banner 'You're closer than you think' to promote the network’s extensive coverage of the US Election and to raise awareness of the issue's importance to people within Asia-Pacific.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

1 Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

Amex consolidates creative with Dentsu, cutting creative ties with Ogilvy

2 Amex consolidates creative with Dentsu, cutting creative ties with Ogilvy

Dolce & Gabbana ignites controversy in China once again

3 Dolce & Gabbana ignites controversy in China once again

Sir Martin Sorrell interview: 'S4 Capital's real competition is Accenture'

4 Sir Martin Sorrell interview: 'S4 Capital's real competition is Accenture'

Nissan’s marketing head on consumer targeting and revising the agency model

5 Nissan’s marketing head on consumer targeting and revising the agency model

WPP merges AKQA and Grey to form AKQA Group

6 WPP merges AKQA and Grey to form AKQA Group

Huge wins SK-II global CRM business

7 Huge wins SK-II global CRM business

Media Path acquires ex-Accenture media management upstart Maximise

8 Media Path acquires ex-Accenture media management upstart Maximise

BBDO CEO Andrew Robertson skills up agency during a pandemic

9 BBDO CEO Andrew Robertson skills up agency during a pandemic

Dentsu reports 14.2% revenue decline, profits down nearly 25%

10 Dentsu reports 14.2% revenue decline, profits down nearly 25%