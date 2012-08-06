universal music

Pokémon celebrates 25 years with Post Malone virtual gig
2 days ago
Fayola Douglas

Pokémon celebrates 25 years with Post Malone virtual gig

The concert is part of an ongoing collaboration with Universal Music Group.

BOH brings music and Mother Nature to the younger generation
Aug 6, 2012
Staff Reporters

BOH brings music and Mother Nature to the younger generation

KUALA LUMPUR - Household brand for black teas BOH Plantations has launched two campaigns to engage with the younger generation.

Pulse MediaTech wins Jaguar Hong Kong's website re-design brief
Jan 29, 2010
Benjamin Li

Pulse MediaTech wins Jaguar Hong Kong's website re-design brief

HONG KONG - Pulse MediaTech, a Hong Kong technology provider for digital publishing, has been appointed to revamp Jaguar's Hong Kong website following pitch that included a number of undisclosed agencies.

UPDATE: Baidu cleared of piracy charges
Jan 27, 2010
Anita Davis

UPDATE: Baidu cleared of piracy charges

BEIJING - A Beijing court has cleared Baidu of piracy charges two years after Universal Music, Sony BMG Music Entertainment Hong Kong and Warner Music Hong Kong filed infringement suits against the search engine.

