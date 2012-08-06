Search
2 days ago
Pokémon celebrates 25 years with Post Malone virtual gig
The concert is part of an ongoing collaboration with Universal Music Group.
Aug 6, 2012
BOH brings music and Mother Nature to the younger generation
KUALA LUMPUR - Household brand for black teas BOH Plantations has launched two campaigns to engage with the younger generation.
Jan 29, 2010
Pulse MediaTech wins Jaguar Hong Kong's website re-design brief
HONG KONG - Pulse MediaTech, a Hong Kong technology provider for digital publishing, has been appointed to revamp Jaguar's Hong Kong website following pitch that included a number of undisclosed agencies.
Jan 27, 2010
UPDATE: Baidu cleared of piracy charges
BEIJING - A Beijing court has cleared Baidu of piracy charges two years after Universal Music, Sony BMG Music Entertainment Hong Kong and Warner Music Hong Kong filed infringement suits against the search engine.
