united entertainment group

Edelman’s United Entertainment Group to launch in Asia Pacific
1 day ago
Robert Sawatzky

Edelman’s United Entertainment Group to launch in Asia Pacific

APAC hub to be led out of Sydney by creative entrepreneur Si Philby.

Be cooler than the giants: UEG's approach to Japan
Aug 22, 2018
David Blecken

Be cooler than the giants: UEG's approach to Japan

In a Q&A, United Entertainment Group's Japan MD discusses prospects and plans as major sporting events approach.

United Entertainment Group launches in Asia via Japan
Aug 8, 2018
David Blecken

United Entertainment Group launches in Asia via Japan

The US-based agency is drawn to the market by major upcoming sporting events.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Unilever oral-care brand asks couples to get married in the metaverse

1 Unilever oral-care brand asks couples to get married in the metaverse

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

2 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Luxury brands deliver fresh vegetables in Shanghai

3 Luxury brands deliver fresh vegetables in Shanghai

Publicis shuffles leadership in Vietnam

4 Publicis shuffles leadership in Vietnam

Publicis drinks in PepsiCo China media win

5 Publicis drinks in PepsiCo China media win

Mastercard appoints Julie Nestor as chief marketer in Asia Pacific

6 Mastercard appoints Julie Nestor as chief marketer in Asia Pacific

Have to acknowledge the fact that people don't stay in agencies forever: VMLY&R India's new CEO

7 Have to acknowledge the fact that people don't stay in agencies forever: VMLY&R India's new CEO

S4 Capital postpones 2021 results in surprise move because of PwC audit delay

8 S4 Capital postpones 2021 results in surprise move because of PwC audit delay

Nielsen to sell to private equity for $16 billion

9 Nielsen to sell to private equity for $16 billion

The winning secrets of #BestOfTweets, live from the arena

10 The winning secrets of #BestOfTweets, live from the arena