United Airlines puts global creative up for review
2 days ago
Alison Weissbrot

Incumbent Dentsumcgarrybowen is invited to participate.

United Airlines puts global media, digital up for review
Aug 21, 2018
Lindsay Stein

Agencies are competing for the account as part of holding company teams.

In Japan, United’s fire threatens to burn others
Apr 13, 2017
David Blecken

The fiasco has worsened America's already compromised image for Japanese consumers.

United has 'destroyed' its brand among furious Chinese
Apr 12, 2017
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

China consumers are unlikely to forget the manhandling incident anytime soon.

MSLGROUP Taiwan becomes United Airlines’ PR agency in Taiwan
Mar 11, 2014
Benjamin Li

TAIPEI - United Airlines (UA) has chosen MSLGroup as its PR retainer agency in Taiwan, with a focus on raising brand awareness for the airline's Taipei to San Francisco direct flight launching on 31 March.

Continental and United Airlines to create world's largest airline
May 5, 2010
Alex Brownsell

GLOBAL - US carriers Continental Airlines and United Airlines are merging to create the world's largest airline.

