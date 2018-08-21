Search
united airlines
2 days ago
United Airlines puts global creative up for review
Incumbent Dentsumcgarrybowen is invited to participate.
Aug 21, 2018
United Airlines puts global media, digital up for review
Agencies are competing for the account as part of holding company teams.
Apr 13, 2017
In Japan, United’s fire threatens to burn others
The fiasco has worsened America's already compromised image for Japanese consumers.
Apr 12, 2017
United has 'destroyed' its brand among furious Chinese
China consumers are unlikely to forget the manhandling incident anytime soon.
Mar 11, 2014
MSLGROUP Taiwan becomes United Airlines’ PR agency in Taiwan
TAIPEI - United Airlines (UA) has chosen MSLGroup as its PR retainer agency in Taiwan, with a focus on raising brand awareness for the airline's Taipei to San Francisco direct flight launching on 31 March.
May 5, 2010
Continental and United Airlines to create world's largest airline
GLOBAL - US carriers Continental Airlines and United Airlines are merging to create the world's largest airline.
