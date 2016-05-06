under armour
Under Armour names OMD global media AOR
The sportswear brand’s account was previously held by Publicis Media.
Under Armour mixes it up with One Championship in Southeast Asia
SINGAPORE - As sports label Under Armour kicks off a strategic Southeast Asia partnership with One Championship at a mixed-martial-arts event tonight in Singapore, chief marketing officer Adrian Chai talks to Campaign about the brand’s approach to the region.
Marketing the Marketing Cloud to marketers in Asia: Adobe's plan
ASIA-PACIFIC - Following Adobe's many announcements about its marketing suite during its Summit event in Salt Lake City last week, Campaign Asia-Pacific talked to Paula Parkes, head of digital marketing Asia-Pacific, and Hisamichi Kinomoto, VP marketing of Japan and Asia-Pacific, about the company's strategy for marketing the technology in Asia.
Coke, Starwood and Under Armour share tech in branding insights: Adobe Marketing Summit 2015
SALT LAKE CITY – With over 6000 delegates attending this year’s Adobe Summit, the opening speakers ranged from author Michael Lewis to Under Armour’s Jody Giles, who wooed the crowd in a demonstration of the brand’s retail and digital marketing prowess using Adobe technology.
'Athlete's brand' Under Armour launches in Hong Kong, eyes other Asian markets
HONG KONG - Clothing brand Under Armour marked its entry into the Hong Kong market yesterday with a press event featuring Michael Dawson and other players from Tottenham Hotspur Football Club.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins