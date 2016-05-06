under armour

Under Armour names OMD global media AOR
15 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Under Armour names OMD global media AOR

The sportswear brand’s account was previously held by Publicis Media.

Under Armour mixes it up with One Championship in Southeast Asia
May 6, 2016
Gabey Goh

Under Armour mixes it up with One Championship in Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE - As sports label Under Armour kicks off a strategic Southeast Asia partnership with One Championship at a mixed-martial-arts event tonight in Singapore, chief marketing officer Adrian Chai talks to Campaign about the brand’s approach to the region.

Marketing the Marketing Cloud to marketers in Asia: Adobe's plan
Mar 17, 2015
Adrian Peter Tse

Marketing the Marketing Cloud to marketers in Asia: Adobe's plan

ASIA-PACIFIC - Following Adobe's many announcements about its marketing suite during its Summit event in Salt Lake City last week, Campaign Asia-Pacific talked to Paula Parkes, head of digital marketing Asia-Pacific, and Hisamichi Kinomoto, VP marketing of Japan and Asia-Pacific, about the company's strategy for marketing the technology in Asia.

Coke, Starwood and Under Armour share tech in branding insights: Adobe Marketing Summit 2015
Mar 11, 2015
Adrian Peter Tse

Coke, Starwood and Under Armour share tech in branding insights: Adobe Marketing Summit 2015

SALT LAKE CITY – With over 6000 delegates attending this year’s Adobe Summit, the opening speakers ranged from author Michael Lewis to Under Armour’s Jody Giles, who wooed the crowd in a demonstration of the brand’s retail and digital marketing prowess using Adobe technology.

'Athlete's brand' Under Armour launches in Hong Kong, eyes other Asian markets
Jul 26, 2013
Annie Kwok

'Athlete's brand' Under Armour launches in Hong Kong, eyes other Asian markets

HONG KONG - Clothing brand Under Armour marked its entry into the Hong Kong market yesterday with a press event featuring Michael Dawson and other players from Tottenham Hotspur Football Club.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Circles.Life faces more layoffs amid allegations of toxic workplace culture & internal politics

1 Circles.Life faces more layoffs amid allegations of toxic workplace culture & internal politics

The Next Frontier: Why brands must live their stories in Web3

2 The Next Frontier: Why brands must live their stories in Web3

Plagiarism scandal fallout: DDB Philippines loses Tourism Dept contract

3 Plagiarism scandal fallout: DDB Philippines loses Tourism Dept contract

MediaMath files for bankruptcy, acquisition talks goes awry

4 MediaMath files for bankruptcy, acquisition talks goes awry

AI 2.0: redefining possible

5 AI 2.0: redefining possible

Asia-Pacific new-biz spotlight: WPP scoops six top 10 pitches

6 Asia-Pacific new-biz spotlight: WPP scoops six top 10 pitches

These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

7 These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

DDB Philippines apologises after stock footage blunder in PH campaign

8 DDB Philippines apologises after stock footage blunder in PH campaign

Singapore’s OCBC undergoes rebrand, seeks to grow presence in China

9 Singapore’s OCBC undergoes rebrand, seeks to grow presence in China

Decoding APAC successes at Cannes Lions 2023 with Jane Lin-Baden

10 Decoding APAC successes at Cannes Lions 2023 with Jane Lin-Baden