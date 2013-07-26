HONG KONG - Clothing brand Under Armour marked its entry into the Hong Kong market yesterday with a press event featuring Michael Dawson and other players from Tottenham Hotspur Football Club.
NEW ZEALAND - Leading new Zealand creatives undergo polygraph testing in a campaign inviting entries into the upcoming CAANZ (Communication Agencies Association of New Zealand) Effie Awards.
INDIA - Four Nissan Micras engage in a playful—and seemingly dangerous—game of tag in a campaign meant to highlight the redesigned vehicle's features, including its continuously variable transmission (CVT).
HONG KONG - AIA is taking a new direction in its brand positioning, calling itself 'The real life company' and launching a new campaign, 'Real life never stops', through TBWA\Hong Kong.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins