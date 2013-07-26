Annie Kwok

'Athlete's brand' Under Armour launches in Hong Kong, eyes other Asian markets
Marketing
Jul 26, 2013
Annie Kwok

'Athlete's brand' Under Armour launches in Hong ...

HONG KONG - Clothing brand Under Armour marked its entry into the Hong Kong market yesterday with a press event featuring Michael Dawson and other players from Tottenham Hotspur Football Club.

Is there truth in advertising? 'Results don't lie' in polygraph probe for NZ Effies
Advertising
Jul 22, 2013
Annie Kwok

Is there truth in advertising? 'Results don't lie' ...

NEW ZEALAND - Leading new Zealand creatives undergo polygraph testing in a campaign inviting entries into the upcoming CAANZ (Communication Agencies Association of New Zealand) Effie Awards.

Game of 'Tag on Wheels' shows off Nissan Micra
Advertising
Jul 19, 2013
Annie Kwok

Game of 'Tag on Wheels' shows off Nissan Micra

INDIA - Four Nissan Micras engage in a playful—and seemingly dangerous—game of tag in a campaign meant to highlight the redesigned vehicle's features, including its continuously variable transmission (CVT).

AIA launches new positioning as 'The real life company'
Advertising
Jul 12, 2013
Annie Kwok

AIA launches new positioning as 'The real life company'

HONG KONG - AIA is taking a new direction in its brand positioning, calling itself 'The real life company' and launching a new campaign, 'Real life never stops', through TBWA\Hong Kong.

