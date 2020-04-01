trust barometer
Consumers are putting brands on notice over coronavirus behaviour, study finds
Special edition of Edelman Trust Barometer found consumers want brands to act differently during crisis.
‘Informed’ Japanese become more trusting: Edelman
Society is seen becoming more divided, while international trust in 'Brand Japan' increases.
Japan Inc must convince the public it’s working: Edelman’s Trust Barometer
The annual study shows there is a chance for institutions to redeem themselves despite an extreme trust deficit.
Snapshots of mistrust from Edelman's 'Barometer'
Selected infographics from Edelman's annual Trust Barometer research. Please see the related-article link at the bottom of the page for an interview with David Brain, the agency's president and CEO for Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa.
DATA POINTS: Report hints at opportunities to build trust across Asia
The date here, courtesy of Edelman from the firm's 13th annual Trust Barometer study, detail differences across nine Asia-Pacific countries for the attributes that respondents cited as the most important determinants of their trust in a company—alongside the respondents' assessments of how companies are performing against those expectations (hint: not too well). Please see the related article (link on right).
