Consumers are putting brands on notice over coronavirus behaviour, study finds
Apr 1, 2020
Danny Rogers

Special edition of Edelman Trust Barometer found consumers want brands to act differently during crisis.

‘Informed’ Japanese become more trusting: Edelman
Feb 27, 2019
David Blecken

Society is seen becoming more divided, while international trust in 'Brand Japan' increases.

Japan Inc must convince the public it’s working: Edelman’s Trust Barometer
Feb 8, 2017
David Blecken

The annual study shows there is a chance for institutions to redeem themselves despite an extreme trust deficit.

Snapshots of mistrust from Edelman's 'Barometer'
Jan 23, 2015

Selected infographics from Edelman's annual Trust Barometer research. Please see the related-article link at the bottom of the page for an interview with David Brain, the agency's president and CEO for Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

DATA POINTS: Report hints at opportunities to build trust across Asia
Feb 5, 2013
Matthew Miller

The date here, courtesy of Edelman from the firm's 13th annual Trust Barometer study, detail differences across nine Asia-Pacific countries for the attributes that respondents cited as the most important determinants of their trust in a company—alongside the respondents' assessments of how companies are performing against those expectations (hint: not too well). Please see the related article (link on right).

