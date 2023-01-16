PR News
Ewan Larkin
Jan 17, 2023

2023 Edelman Trust Barometer: Business is only institution viewed as ethical, competent

The report also found a substantial decrease in economic optimism.

2023 Edelman Trust Barometer: Business is only institution viewed as ethical, competent

Business is now viewed as the only global sector that is both ethical and competent, according to the 2023 Edelman Trust Barometer. 

Business is 54 points ahead of government in terms of competence and has a 30-point lead on ethics. Factors including the treatment of staffers during the pandemic and return to work have helped to fuel a 20-point jump on ethics over the past three years.

Edelman CEO Richard Edelman also highlighted businesses’ response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with more than 1,000 companies having curtailed operations in Russia, as well as diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives after the murder of George Floyd and a continued investment in environmental, social and governance efforts.

The Trust Barometer data also revealed a significant decrease in economic optimism, with half of the surveyed countries showing a year-over-year double-digit decline in the belief that their families will be better off in the next five years. 

Edelman urged brands and their executive leadership to continue publicly respond and take business action on societal events. 

“CEOs have backed off of societal issues since [the conflict between Florida Governor Ron] DeSantis and Disney [over the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law], and since the Texas pension [ban] on BlackRock,” Edelman said. “That’s exactly the wrong notion.”

Edelman pointed again to the latest Trust Barometer research, highlighting that, by a six-to-one margin, respondents want more societal involvement by business on issues such as climate change, economic inequality and workforce reskilling.

“Speak up to employees about issues that matter in your local community,” Edelman advised.

The 2023 Edelman Trust Barometer was conducted from November 1-28, 2022, and featured 28 countries, more than 32,000 respondents and over 1,150 surveyed individuals per country. 

Source:
PRWeek

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Beyond measure: How metrics can power a winning TikTok strategy

1 Beyond measure: How metrics can power a winning TikTok strategy

Copycat accusations fly: Cathay Pacific calls out SIA for lack of originality in latest brand campaign

2 Copycat accusations fly: Cathay Pacific calls out SIA for lack of originality in latest brand campaign

Wavemaker Asia Pacific CEO Gordon Domlija exits agency abruptly

3 Wavemaker Asia Pacific CEO Gordon Domlija exits agency abruptly

ChatGPT in advertising: Will clients pay the same for AI-generated campaigns?

4 ChatGPT in advertising: Will clients pay the same for AI-generated campaigns?

Updated: Here are all the brands running ads at Super Bowl LVII

5 Updated: Here are all the brands running ads at Super Bowl LVII

Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

6 Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

Women to Watch Greater China 2023

7 Women to Watch Greater China 2023

Google announces Bard, it's answer to rival ChatGPT

8 Google announces Bard, it's answer to rival ChatGPT

APAC agency rankings: Mindshare's wins help narrow gap with Zenith after PepsiCo switch

9 APAC agency rankings: Mindshare's wins help narrow gap with Zenith after PepsiCo switch

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

10 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Related Articles

Edelman builds on Trust Barometer with Trust Institute launch
Jun 6, 2021
Aleda Stam

Edelman builds on Trust Barometer with Trust ...

Edelman Trust Barometer: Trust in healthcare plummeted amid pandemic
Mar 10, 2022
Aleda Stam

Edelman Trust Barometer: Trust in healthcare ...

Edelman barometer sees trust in all media fall, except corporate channels
Jan 18, 2022
Danny Rogers

Edelman barometer sees trust in all media fall, ...

Japan Inc must convince the public it’s working: Edelman’s Trust Barometer
Feb 8, 2017
David Blecken

Japan Inc must convince the public it’s working: ...

Just Published

Digital agencies weigh on IPG’s 2023 growth forecast
1 hour ago
Alison Weissbrot

Digital agencies weigh on IPG’s 2023 growth forecast

Despite strong 7% y-o-y organic growth in 2022, Interpublic Group expects softness at agencies including R/GA and Huge to drag on 2023 performance.

Disney to shave $5.5 billion in costs, impacting 7,000 jobs
2 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Disney to shave $5.5 billion in costs, impacting ...

Media conglomerate, which saw ad revenue across its streaming services decline in the most recent quarter, reveals major reorganization as Bob Iger retakes the helm.

40 Under 40 2022: Shamsul Islam, Wavemaker
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2022: Shamsul Islam, Wavemaker

Passionate about digital transformation, Islam believes organisations that invest and set themselves up in the right way today will be the ones to win in the future.

January 2023 advertiser of the month: Oreo X Blackpink
2 days ago
Samuel Tan

January 2023 advertiser of the month: Oreo X Blackpink

Data from YouGov BrandIndex shows the iconic sandwich cookie's pastel pink makeover lifted its awareness in Thailand, big time.