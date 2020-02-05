transgender

When brands and agencies do transgender and non-binary people justice
Feb 5, 2020
Ad Nut

When brands and agencies do transgender and non-binary people justice

Starbucks and New Zealand telco Spark restore faith that advertising can make a difference by creating empathy for people who deserve a lot of it—but get very little.

Kill the binary
Oct 19, 2018
Rachel Lowenstein

Kill the binary

Given how visible genderfluid and queer people are becoming in culture, I’m struck at our industry’s lack of movement in how we communicate with a society that cares less and less about gender in how they act, look, dress, or talk.

