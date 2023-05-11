Advertising The Work
Campaign India Team
15 hours ago

Starbucks brews inclusive message

Latest campaign conceptualised by Edelman features transgender actor Sia, focusing on relationships and understanding.

Tata Starbucks has rolled out a campaign #ItStartsWithYourName, through which it focuses on relationships and inclusivity and features transgender actor Sia.  

Deepa Krishnan, chief marketing officer, Tata Starbucks, said, “Starbucks has always been a warm, welcoming space for its customers where relationships are fostered, and personal connections are celebrated over a cup of coffee. The unique Starbucks experience where everyone feels welcome is what drives our growth. At Starbucks, we are not in the coffee business serving people, but in the people business serving coffee, nurturing the limitless possibilities of human connection every day. With the #ItStartsWithYourName campaign – we hope to further drive the message of being a welcoming, inclusive brand where nothing matters to us more than our customers’ comfort. We understand that our customers enjoy and cherish their individuality and we are always ready to celebrate it with them.”

Ashutosh Munshi, lead advisor, brand marketing and communications, Edelman, said, “#ItStartsWithYourName – campaign brings to the fore the essence of the Tata Starbucks experience, where customers are recognised personally, by their names. This 360-degree, integrated campaign includes a new brand film and a suite of marketing communication assets that highlight Starbucks' unique ability to create a sense of belonging for its customers while making meaningful relationships.”
 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

‘A big step back’: Creative leaders fear brands will retreat from LGBT support after Bud Light backlash

1 ‘A big step back’: Creative leaders fear brands will retreat from LGBT support after Bud Light backlash

Eugene Lee promoted to McDonald’s International CMO

2 Eugene Lee promoted to McDonald’s International CMO

How Bud Light’s abandonment of the trans community could influence Pride

3 How Bud Light’s abandonment of the trans community could influence Pride

Valerie Madon joins McCann Worldgroup as SEA chief creative

4 Valerie Madon joins McCann Worldgroup as SEA chief creative

2023 APAC agency rankings: Publicis Groupe, GroupM take early creative & media leads

5 2023 APAC agency rankings: Publicis Groupe, GroupM take early creative & media leads

Was that toothpaste on the Met Gala carpet? Here’s how Colgate responded

6 Was that toothpaste on the Met Gala carpet? Here’s how Colgate responded

‘Not a formal campaign’: AB InBev distances from Dylan Mulvaney outreach

7 ‘Not a formal campaign’: AB InBev distances from Dylan Mulvaney outreach

MRM's Ronald Ng on the overdue recognition of Asian creativity and embracing AI

8 MRM's Ronald Ng on the overdue recognition of Asian creativity and embracing AI

The CMO's MO: Income's Dhiren Amin on brand culture, sustainability and stand-up comedy

9 The CMO's MO: Income's Dhiren Amin on brand culture, sustainability and stand-up comedy

Empathy and culture: The keys to successful M&A

10 Empathy and culture: The keys to successful M&A

Related Articles

Anheuser-Busch: 'No truth' to report Bud Light fired agency responsible for Dylan Mulvaney partnership
1 day ago
Diana Bradley

Anheuser-Busch: 'No truth' to report Bud Light ...

International Transgender Day of Visibility: why pronouns matter
Apr 2, 2023
Felix Moise

International Transgender Day of Visibility: why ...

GLAAD publishes resources to promote inclusive transgender news coverage
Apr 4, 2023
Ewan Larkin

GLAAD publishes resources to promote inclusive ...

A dozen APAC ads that prove the industry can make a difference on DEI
Dec 15, 2020
Matthew Miller

A dozen APAC ads that prove the industry can make a ...

Just Published

Cannes Lions 2023: Jane Lin-Baden, Yang Yeo, Piyush Pandey represent APAC on the Dan Wieden Titanium Lions Jury
1 hour ago
Staff Reporters

Cannes Lions 2023: Jane Lin-Baden, Yang Yeo, Piyush ...

Publicis' APAC CEO, Hakuhodo's creative officer, and Ogilvy's chairman will join a panel of 10 globally renowned advertising executives overseeing this year’s Titanium category.

Agency Report Card 2022: VMLY&R
The Information
2 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2022: VMLY&R

ANZ boosted business and India shone brightly on creative awards. The same success, however, didn’t extend evenly throughout the network.

Elon Musk has found a new CEO to run Twitter
3 hours ago
Nikita Mishra

Elon Musk has found a new CEO to run Twitter

Without announcing a name, the billionaire tweeted, “She will be starting in ~6 weeks!” However, word on the street goes that NBCUniversal’s head of advertising, who appeared in a joint keynote conference with Musk last month, is in the running.

Meta tests generative AI ad tools
4 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Meta tests generative AI ad tools

Social media firm’s new AI Sandbox includes AI-enabled text and image editing tools, which it plans to roll out to its advertising toolkit later this year.