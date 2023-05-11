Tata Starbucks has rolled out a campaign #ItStartsWithYourName, through which it focuses on relationships and inclusivity and features transgender actor Sia.
Deepa Krishnan, chief marketing officer, Tata Starbucks, said, “Starbucks has always been a warm, welcoming space for its customers where relationships are fostered, and personal connections are celebrated over a cup of coffee. The unique Starbucks experience where everyone feels welcome is what drives our growth. At Starbucks, we are not in the coffee business serving people, but in the people business serving coffee, nurturing the limitless possibilities of human connection every day. With the #ItStartsWithYourName campaign – we hope to further drive the message of being a welcoming, inclusive brand where nothing matters to us more than our customers’ comfort. We understand that our customers enjoy and cherish their individuality and we are always ready to celebrate it with them.”
Ashutosh Munshi, lead advisor, brand marketing and communications, Edelman, said, “#ItStartsWithYourName – campaign brings to the fore the essence of the Tata Starbucks experience, where customers are recognised personally, by their names. This 360-degree, integrated campaign includes a new brand film and a suite of marketing communication assets that highlight Starbucks' unique ability to create a sense of belonging for its customers while making meaningful relationships.”
Starbucks brews inclusive message
Latest campaign conceptualised by Edelman features transgender actor Sia, focusing on relationships and understanding.
