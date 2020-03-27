transformation
During the COVID-19 crisis, time to be more about transformation and less about technology
Using new technology with little thought behind it can produce cringeworthy results, as evident in some virtual pitch meetings through video conferencing.
McDonald's experience of the future helps drive sales
The burger chain reported it's highest comparable sales growth in a decade for the full year 2019.
Transformation from the inside out
Transformation is all the rage, but nearly three-quarters of companies fail to meet their objectives. A PMI executive shares essential questions companies need to answer—and keep on asking—to overhaul their inner workings.
'There’s been a disproportionate focus on retail at the expense of brand building': MediaCom APAC CEO
Mark Heap tells Campaign Asia-Pacific how brands are slowly coming back to long-term brand building as they strive to balance their efforts.
Wunderman Thompson hires APAC strategy chief
Former Digitas senior executive reunited with Annette Male at WPP.
Study: Small percentage of CMOs are driving transformation
Accenture's survey includes insights from nearly 1,000 CMOs and more than 500 CEOs.
