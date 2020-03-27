transformation

During the COVID-19 crisis, time to be more about transformation and less about technology
Mar 27, 2020
Darren Woolley

During the COVID-19 crisis, time to be more about transformation and less about technology

Using new technology with little thought behind it can produce cringeworthy results, as evident in some virtual pitch meetings through video conferencing.

McDonald's experience of the future helps drive sales
Jan 30, 2020
Michael Heusner

McDonald's experience of the future helps drive sales

The burger chain reported it's highest comparable sales growth in a decade for the full year 2019.

Transformation from the inside out
Jan 15, 2020
Bessie Kokalis Pescio

Transformation from the inside out

Transformation is all the rage, but nearly three-quarters of companies fail to meet their objectives. A PMI executive shares essential questions companies need to answer—and keep on asking—to overhaul their inner workings.

'There’s been a disproportionate focus on retail at the expense of brand building': MediaCom APAC CEO
Jun 21, 2019
Faaez Samadi

'There’s been a disproportionate focus on retail at the expense of brand building': MediaCom APAC CEO

Mark Heap tells Campaign Asia-Pacific how brands are slowly coming back to long-term brand building as they strive to balance their efforts.

Wunderman Thompson hires APAC strategy chief
Apr 18, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Wunderman Thompson hires APAC strategy chief

Former Digitas senior executive reunited with Annette Male at WPP.

Study: Small percentage of CMOs are driving transformation
Mar 29, 2019
Lindsay Stein

Study: Small percentage of CMOs are driving transformation

Accenture's survey includes insights from nearly 1,000 CMOs and more than 500 CEOs.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia