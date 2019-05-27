training

WFA launches Asian Marketing Leaders Program for aspiring regional CMOs
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Focus will be on developing empathetic, entrepreneurial and ethical skillsets along with a keen understanding of Asian markets and marketing practices.

'The energy was infectious': MediaWorks 2019 concludes
May 27, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

A team mentored by a former participant won, and Grab was inspired by the quality, rigour and energy on display at MediaWorks 2019.

A first look at the MediaWorks 2019 mentors
Mar 22, 2019
Staff

In addition to attracting the region’s top brand and agency talent, MediaWorks is proud to draw the industry’s game-changers who will mentor and guide this year’s delegates.

Rightsizing and you
Mar 11, 2019
Barry Lustig

If you’re worried about losing your job, consider what you can do to make yourself a more valuable asset. You’d be surprised how few people do.

DigitalWorks 2018: Takeaways, photos, and results
Apr 25, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

This is an archive of our live updates from yesterday's DigitalWorks in Shanghai, an interactive Chinese-language training workshop for China’s rising stars in the media industry.

