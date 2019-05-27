training
WFA launches Asian Marketing Leaders Program for aspiring regional CMOs
Focus will be on developing empathetic, entrepreneurial and ethical skillsets along with a keen understanding of Asian markets and marketing practices.
'The energy was infectious': MediaWorks 2019 concludes
A team mentored by a former participant won, and Grab was inspired by the quality, rigour and energy on display at MediaWorks 2019.
A first look at the MediaWorks 2019 mentors
In addition to attracting the region’s top brand and agency talent, MediaWorks is proud to draw the industry’s game-changers who will mentor and guide this year’s delegates.
Rightsizing and you
If you’re worried about losing your job, consider what you can do to make yourself a more valuable asset. You’d be surprised how few people do.
DigitalWorks 2018: Takeaways, photos, and results
This is an archive of our live updates from yesterday's DigitalWorks in Shanghai, an interactive Chinese-language training workshop for China’s rising stars in the media industry.
Circus Street co-founder speaks on digital transformation
With digital evolution still the hot topic of boardroom conversation, we explore the best ways to train up and prepare your teams in 2018.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins