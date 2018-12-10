top

Unspent travel funds drive changes in India's top 100 brands
17 hours ago
Raahil Chopra

Unspent travel funds drive changes in India's top 100 brands

Experts state that the money saved from travel during the year is being used to make purchases in other categories, such as consumer durables.

Top watches: Our 5 best videos of 2018
Dec 10, 2018
Staff Reporters

Top watches: Our 5 best videos of 2018

Inside a client-agency meeting, the weird history of 'Fearless girl', an adland soap opera, a tour of Accenture's HK space, the rantings of a woodland creature, and more.

The 5 biggest brand and media fails of 2017
Dec 8, 2017
Faaez Samadi

The 5 biggest brand and media fails of 2017

Kicking off a two-week-long, listicle-based look back at the year, we present the biggest self-owns of 2017. Get ready to put your head in your hands, again.

YouTube reveals ‘bumper’ ads leaderboard
Sep 15, 2017
Faaez Samadi

YouTube reveals ‘bumper’ ads leaderboard

Nine six-second ads from APAC make the inaugural global top 20.

Year in review: Brand stumbles and PR crises
Dec 16, 2016
Staff Reporters

Year in review: Brand stumbles and PR crises

We continue our year-end features with the year's biggest PR controversies. Culling this list to a succinct five was very difficult, as always.

Schooling tops Singapore Twitter chart for 2016
Dec 7, 2016
Faaez Samadi

Schooling tops Singapore Twitter chart for 2016

The social network has released its #YearonTwitter series, which shows Singaporeans focused a lot on sport and Pokémon Go.

