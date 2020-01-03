tony harradine
OMG names APAC communication officer from Publicis
Chief communications officer is a newly created role for the media-agency network.
Mike Cooper named Omnicom Media Group CEO for APAC and EMEA
PHD's global boss is taking new role to drive consistency across two key regions.
5 of Asia's top media chiefs name their biggest challenges
Ahead of Campaign360, our flagship conference themed around the value of media, we asked five media agency heads to share their thoughts on the most testing issues facing their business.
A future we can all look forward to
Given the unique size of online audiences in this part of the world, it is no wonder that digital innovation is accelerating at a much faster rate here than anywhere.
New OMG APAC CEO Tony Harradine shares key priorities
Bigger roles for Annalect and Hearts & Science ahead, along with more consultancy-type work and more attention to local clients to grow business.
Cheuk Chiang departs OMG; company names new APAC CEO
OMG has promoted Tony Harradine, OMG’s chief investment officer for Asia-Pacific, to CEO.
