tony harradine

OMG names APAC communication officer from Publicis
Jan 3, 2020
Matthew Miller

OMG names APAC communication officer from Publicis

Chief communications officer is a newly created role for the media-agency network.

Mike Cooper named Omnicom Media Group CEO for APAC and EMEA
May 7, 2019
Gideon Spanier

Mike Cooper named Omnicom Media Group CEO for APAC and EMEA

PHD's global boss is taking new role to drive consistency across two key regions.

5 of Asia's top media chiefs name their biggest challenges
Feb 19, 2019
Staff Reporters

5 of Asia's top media chiefs name their biggest challenges

Ahead of Campaign360, our flagship conference themed around the value of media, we asked five media agency heads to share their thoughts on the most testing issues facing their business.

A future we can all look forward to
Oct 10, 2018
Tony Harradine

A future we can all look forward to

Given the unique size of online audiences in this part of the world, it is no wonder that digital innovation is accelerating at a much faster rate here than anywhere.

New OMG APAC CEO Tony Harradine shares key priorities
May 30, 2018
Robert Sawatzky

New OMG APAC CEO Tony Harradine shares key priorities

Bigger roles for Annalect and Hearts & Science ahead, along with more consultancy-type work and more attention to local clients to grow business.

Cheuk Chiang departs OMG; company names new APAC CEO
Apr 20, 2018
Matthew Miller

Cheuk Chiang departs OMG; company names new APAC CEO

OMG has promoted Tony Harradine, OMG’s chief investment officer for Asia-Pacific, to CEO.

