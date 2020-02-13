Search
Feb 13, 2020
Ticketmaster expands into Asia with presence in Singapore and Taiwan
‘Immense growth’ in live entertainment prompts the ticketing giant to enter the region.
Jul 3, 2019
Eventbrite integrates with Facebook in Singapore
The new end-to-end checkout process built into Facebook will mean more buy or sell value for event creators and users.
Jun 6, 2019
“Our job is to stay out of the way as much as possible”: Eventbrite
The global ticketing company on its rapid expansion in APAC, upgrading its distribution processes, and new ways consumers are purchasing tickets.
May 15, 2019
Eventbrite launches in Hong Kong
The news follows Eventbrite’s launch in Singapore in February.
