Five rules for pitching in a talent crisis
Jun 17, 2022
Danny Hill

Advertisers can make the process a positive one, if they adhere to these key principles, contends the managing partner, Greater China & Southeast Asia, The Observatory International.

AMP Awards 2018 shortlist announced
Aug 20, 2018
Staff

The winners of the fifth-annual Agency-Marketer Partnership Awards will be revealed on 6 September.

Photos: 2017 Agency-Marketer Partnership Awards
Aug 17, 2017
Staff Reporters

Photos from the 2017 Agency-Marketer Partnership Awards ceremony in Singapore on 16 August.

Agency-Marketer Partnership Award winners for 2017
Aug 11, 2017
Staff Reporters

The results of the fourth annual Agency-Marketer Partnership Awards, recognising Asia-Pacific’s most effective client-agency relationships, are in.

