Jun 25, 2020
How much power do brands have to change Facebook's behaviour with boycotts?
Ben & Jerry's, The North Face and Patagonia have pulled advertising in an attempt to force platform to change stance on hate speech.
Mar 15, 2018
Discovering China: MarketingPulse conference 2018
Speakers from major brands and standout Chinese agencies are scheduled on the day.
Oct 22, 2012
US-based Factory Design Labs launches in China, services The North Face and Oakley
DENVER - Full-service agency Factory Design Labs has launched new offices in Shanghai China and Verbier, Switzerland to support brand clients The North Face and Oakley.
Mar 23, 2012
The North Face encourages Chinese urbanites to 'go wild'
SHANGHAI - A four-documentary series as part of a digital campaign for The North Face is trying to address the increasingly stressful, hectic and sedentary lifestyles of urban Chinese consumers.
