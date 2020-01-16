Search
Jan 16, 2020
8 APAC winners in Warc Media Awards for channel integration
The Brand Agency's 'Hungry Puffs' campaign takes a gold, with PHD, Ogilvy, MediaCom and Mindshare also among the winners.
Nov 29, 2018
This empty cereal box could feed hungry kids
Brilliant charitable campaign by The Brand Agency for Foodbank WA puts 'Hungry Puffs' on the shelves of Australian grocery stores to encourage donations.
Oct 6, 2014
Trigger warning: The horror of being 'trapped' by MS
AUSTRALIA - A TVC called 'Trapped' lives up to its frightening title by vividly expressing the helpless terror of someone suffering from multiple sclerosis.
