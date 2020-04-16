the
In Japan, brands' response to COVID-19 scores higher than government: McCann
TOP OF THE CHARTS: The same survey finds nearly two-third of respondents feel companies don't need to cut back on business activities at this time.
Behind Mindshare's AOY2016 Wins
As the celebration at Campaign Asia’s annual Agency of the Year awards gala subsides, one agency stood out, sweeping the most trophies and taking home, once again, Asia Pacific Media Network of the Year 2016.
What Puma is doing right in Asia
Running, women and a move away from paid media added up to a winning formula in Asia.
'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia
Painful personal experience pushed NagaDDB's ECD, Alvin Teoh, to create a powerful campaign against paedophilia.
Top takeaways from The Economist's Marketing Unbound
HONG KONG - The Economist’s debut marketing event in Asia, Marketing Unbound, which took place Friday, set out to define whether marketing really has changed and evolved.
Coca-Cola unites brands under 'Taste the Feeling' campaign
Coca-Cola has launched its biggest marketing campaign in a decade, uniting its four brands under one new tagline: 'Taste the Feeling'.
