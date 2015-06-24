tempo
Brands cut ties with Chinese star Kris Wu over rape and teen sex allegations
Sexual misconduct accusations cost the pop star more than 10 brand ambassadorships with the likes of Bulgari, Porsche, Tuborg and Master Kong overnight.
SMG Indonesia lands Tempo Scan media account
INDONESIA - Starcom MediaVest Group (SMG) Indonesia has scooped the media planning business for PT Tempo Scan Pacific.
Tempo moves business from ZenithOptimedia to PHD in Hong Kong
HONG KONG - Tempo is tipped to have switched its media business in the local market from ZenithOptimedia back to PHD after one year, veering away from a global alignment partly due to the acquisition of the tissue brand's parent company, SCA, by Vinda.
Tempo appoints e-commerce and digital marketing agency in China
SHANGHAI - Tissue brand Tempo has appointed WE Commerce as online sales agency and sister agency WE Digital as digital agency in China.
Major hygiene company SCA consolidates with ZenithOptimedia, BBDO and Publicis
GLOBAL - Hygiene company SCA has consolidated its global agency accounts with ZenithOptimedia, BBDO and Publicis starting 1 September.
Tempo employs crab-claw 'mascot' in ad for new scented tissue
Tempo, through Publicis, has for the first time employed a mascot (a deep fried crab claw, to be precise) in an integrated ad campaign to launch its new Citrus Blossom tissue.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins