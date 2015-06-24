tempo

Brands cut ties with Chinese star Kris Wu over rape and teen sex allegations
1 day ago
Minnie Wang

Brands cut ties with Chinese star Kris Wu over rape and teen sex allegations

Sexual misconduct accusations cost the pop star more than 10 brand ambassadorships with the likes of Bulgari, Porsche, Tuborg and Master Kong overnight.

SMG Indonesia lands Tempo Scan media account
Jun 24, 2015
Gunjan Prasad

SMG Indonesia lands Tempo Scan media account

INDONESIA - Starcom MediaVest Group (SMG) Indonesia has scooped the media planning business for PT Tempo Scan Pacific.

Tempo moves business from ZenithOptimedia to PHD in Hong Kong
Jan 21, 2015
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Tempo moves business from ZenithOptimedia to PHD in Hong Kong

HONG KONG - Tempo is tipped to have switched its media business in the local market from ZenithOptimedia back to PHD after one year, veering away from a global alignment partly due to the acquisition of the tissue brand's parent company, SCA, by Vinda.

Tempo appoints e-commerce and digital marketing agency in China
Aug 28, 2014
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Tempo appoints e-commerce and digital marketing agency in China

SHANGHAI - Tissue brand Tempo has appointed WE Commerce as online sales agency and sister agency WE Digital as digital agency in China.

Major hygiene company SCA consolidates with ZenithOptimedia, BBDO and Publicis
Aug 7, 2013
Emily Tan

Major hygiene company SCA consolidates with ZenithOptimedia, BBDO and Publicis

GLOBAL - Hygiene company SCA has consolidated its global agency accounts with ZenithOptimedia, BBDO and Publicis starting 1 September.

Tempo employs crab-claw 'mascot' in ad for new scented tissue
Apr 23, 2013
Staff Reporters

Tempo employs crab-claw 'mascot' in ad for new scented tissue

Tempo, through Publicis, has for the first time employed a mascot (a deep fried crab claw, to be precise) in an integrated ad campaign to launch its new Citrus Blossom tissue.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

1 Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

IBM CMO is taking ‘a completely new approach’ to B2B marketing

2 IBM CMO is taking ‘a completely new approach’ to B2B marketing

Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

3 Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

Tide washes away goodwill with an insulting and strategically braindead ad

4 Tide washes away goodwill with an insulting and strategically braindead ad

It's Adidas and Nike for Sania Mirza at Wimbledon

5 It's Adidas and Nike for Sania Mirza at Wimbledon

Jean Lin appointed as executive officer at Dentsu Group

6 Jean Lin appointed as executive officer at Dentsu Group

YouTube Shorts rolls out globally: What does this mean for short video rivals?

7 YouTube Shorts rolls out globally: What does this mean for short video rivals?

Burberry sales rebound after Chinese boycotts

8 Burberry sales rebound after Chinese boycotts

Move and win roundup: Week of July 12, 2021

9 Move and win roundup: Week of July 12, 2021

Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners

10 Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners