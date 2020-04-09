telecom
Mobile services brands benefit as Filipinos seek local comfort
While Jollibee continues to rule the roost as the strongest local brand in the Philippines, according to our exclusive survey, consumers are seeking comfort in familiar, homegrown brands in the second year of the pandemic.
Surely there's more that 5G offers than virtual combat?
Latest CSL ad turns Hong Kong into a virtual funhouse of activity... that again includes bashing opponents using VR goggles.
Mobile network operators' shot at challenging the duopoly
MNOs pose the biggest challenge yet to Google and Facebook, yet obstacles remain.
InMobi eyes monetising more global telco data with Pinsight Media deal
Marketing tech firm says it's capable of extending new offerings worldwide.
Huawei’s new global corporate brand swagger
‘Beacon of light’ imagery from the Chinese brand's latest corporate campaign reflects its intention to step out as a world leader.
How telecom players benefit from data insight
Location-aware data paired with demographics gives an edge to early adopters.
