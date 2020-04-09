telecom

Mobile services brands benefit as Filipinos seek local comfort
2 days ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Mobile services brands benefit as Filipinos seek local comfort

While Jollibee continues to rule the roost as the strongest local brand in the Philippines, according to our exclusive survey, consumers are seeking comfort in familiar, homegrown brands in the second year of the pandemic.

Surely there's more that 5G offers than virtual combat?
Apr 9, 2020
Ad Nut

Surely there's more that 5G offers than virtual combat?

Latest CSL ad turns Hong Kong into a virtual funhouse of activity... that again includes bashing opponents using VR goggles.

Mobile network operators' shot at challenging the duopoly
Nov 7, 2018
Itamar Benedy

Mobile network operators' shot at challenging the duopoly

MNOs pose the biggest challenge yet to Google and Facebook, yet obstacles remain.

InMobi eyes monetising more global telco data with Pinsight Media deal
Oct 18, 2018
Robert Sawatzky

InMobi eyes monetising more global telco data with Pinsight Media deal

Marketing tech firm says it's capable of extending new offerings worldwide.

Huawei’s new global corporate brand swagger
Nov 9, 2017
Robert Sawatzky

Huawei’s new global corporate brand swagger

‘Beacon of light’ imagery from the Chinese brand's latest corporate campaign reflects its intention to step out as a world leader.

